Moms Demand Action to rally for more gun control

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will bring more than four hundred people to rally at the Capitol on Tuesday.

The group supports House Bill 960, which would prohibit certain individuals from having a gun due to domestic violence.

"Right now there is no protection that reflects the federal law that keeps guns out of the hands of people with dangerous histories of domestic abuse and we really need one in Missouri," said Kristin Bowen, group leader for Moms Demand Action.

The group will also advocate against a bill that would allow people to carry concealed guns in more places.

"There are some government locations that it does change, like the capitol. You'd be allowed to carry into the capitol and you would be allowed to carry onto a college campus, public university with a CCW permit," said Rep. Jered Taylor, R-Nixa.

The advocacy group will gather in Jefferson City to meet with lawmakers starting at 11 a.m.

"There's always something to talk about, whether it's local gun violence or city wide, there's always something that brings us to the capitol," said Bowen.