Monday COVID-19 Coverage: 52,887 cases confirmed in Missouri

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county.

Previous coverage:

4 p.m.: Boone County reports 11 new cases, 212 active

According to the Boone County Department of Health and Human Services reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The total number of cases in Boone County is 1,261 with 212 of those considered active. The county remains at four total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

2 p.m.: MO DHSS reports new cases

In Missouri, 52,887 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the state's Department of Health and Senior Services reported Monday. 1,255 people have died from the virus.