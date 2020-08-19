Monday COVID-19 Coverage: 11 new confirmed cases reported in Boone County, less active cases

By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff, Columbia Missourian staff

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. 

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county. 

Previous coverage: 

Updates for Monday, August 17 will become available below: 

4:30 p.m.: 11 new confirmed cases reported in Boone County

The Columbia/Boone County Public Health Department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. This brings the total number of cases to 1,619. Of those cases, 299 are currently active. This is 15 less active cases than Sunday.

3:20 p.m.: Osage Beach cancels 20th Annual Fall Festival

The City of Osage Beach announced on Monday the cancellation of the 20th Annual Fall Festival, Citywide Garage Sale and Citizen's Academy.

"The health and safety of our community, visitors, and employees is a priority for the City of Osage Beach and we continue to respond to the rapidly changing COVID-19 pandemic," the city said in a news release.

City facilities remain open to the public and public meetings have resumed, with restrictions related to social distancing and screening, according to the release.

2:00 p.m.: Missouri reports 1,148 new cases, 26 new deaths

On Monday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,148 new cases in Missouri. The new cases bring the total number for the state to 68,623 cases of COVID-19.

26 new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Virtual telethon raises over $12,000 for downtown businesses

virtual telethon hosted by local business leaders Saturday raised $12,170 for Columbia's downtown businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event had 3,300 views during the eight hours of entertainment and discussion that was livestreamed via Facebook, Youtube and Twitch. Volunteers sold 389 gift cards from downtown shops and restaurants to 110 participants. Thirty businesses participated in the telethon, including Shakespeare’s Pizza, Lakota Coffee, Yellow Dog Bookshop, La Siesta Mexican Cuisine and others.

The event was organized by Better Nonprofits/Armchair Telethon. Sean Spence, the telethon's coordinator, spoke to the importance of helping businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the full story at our partners, Columbia Missourian 

