Monday COVID-19 Coverage: 183 cases, first St. Louis death

2 p.m.: DHSS: 183 cases in MO, three deaths

There are currently 183 cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, the Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed Monday.

That's up from the 106 cases reported on Sunday.

Nineteen of these cases are in Boone County, according to the City of Columbia's website. Of these cases, 14 are related to travel, one is from contact with a confirmed case, three are examples of community transmission and one case is still under investigation.

As of today, three people have died from COVID-19 in Missouri, in Boone, Jackson and St. Louis counties.

11:43 a.m.: Callaway County confirms nine cases related to William Woods University

The Callaway County Health Department confirmed nine cases in the county. The cases originated in Fulton, city spokesperson Darin Wernig said in a news release. The patients are currently self-isolating, Wernig said.

"William Woods University opened their Emergency Operations Center upon notification of the first case and has staffed the facility with trained individuals to assist with student health and resource management," Wernig said. "This group is working to insure student and community safety."

11:28 a.m.: Local stores offer special hours for seniors, at-risk community members

Grocery stores ranging from Walmart to Lucky's Market are offering special hours reserved for seniors, expectant mothers and people with health conditions.

8:17 a.m.: Federal Reserve to lend to businesses, local governments

In a series of sweeping, aggressive steps, the U.S. Federal Reserve will lend to small and large businesses and local governments as well as extend its bond buying programs.

The announcement Monday is part of the Fed's ongoing efforts to support the flow of credit through an economy ravaged by the viral outbreak.

"The coronavirus pandemic is causing tremendous hardship across the United States and around the world," the Fed said in a statement. “Our nation’s first priority is to care for those afflicted and to limit the further spread of the virus. While great uncertainty remains, it has become clear that our economy will face severe disruptions. Aggressive efforts must be taken across the public and private sectors to limit the losses to jobs and incomes and to promote a swift recovery once the disruptions abate.”

Markets reversed sharply after the announcement. Dow Jones futures swung more than 1,000 points from about 500 down to a rise of roughly 500. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond also fell, a sign that more investors are willing to purchase the securities.

The Fed also said it will set up three new lending facilities that will provide up to $300 billion by purchasing corporate bonds, buying a wider range of municipal bonds, and purchasing asset-backed securities.