Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Miller County announces eighth COVID-19 related death

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.



2 p.m.: Miller County announces eighth COVID-19 related death

The Miller County Health Center announced the county's eighth COVID-19 related death Monday. The center will not release any further information to protect the privacy individual's family.

The county currently has 71 active cases.

12:15 p.m. MU releases weekend COVID-19 numbers

There are currently 63 active student cases. There have been 1,598 recovered students.

1,598 students have tested positive.

There were 16 new cases on Friday, six new cases on Saturday and nine on Sunday.

There are currently two active faculty cases, 15 active MU staff cases and 8 active UM system staff cases.

9:15 a.m.: Battle vs. Rock Bridge football game canceled

The varsity game for Battle vs Rock Bridge scheduled for Friday has been canceled due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.

In a tweet posted by Jacob Sirna, Rock Bridge principal the game was cancelled because of a positive COVID-19 test and possible recent exposure within the Rock Bridge Football program.

RBHS’s Friday night football game has been canceled due to possible COVID-19 exposure. pic.twitter.com/eZrhYdbbqJ — Jacob Sirna (@JacobSirna) October 5, 2020

Battle Athletic Director, Alex Huck, confirmed the cancellation and said they are looking for a new opponent.

6:10 a.m.: Missouri adds 987 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a 987 increase in cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the total to 133,418 positive cases to date. The department also reported 1 new COVID-19 death in the past 24 hours. This brings the total deaths to 2,174.

Interactive COVID-19 dashboard

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily.

This map, developed by staff at the Columbia Missourian, reflects the latest numbers from the Department of Health and Senior Services. Case counts are normalized with population numbers to show the number of cases per 100,000 people in each county. Numbers update daily.