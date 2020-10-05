Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Miller County announces eighth COVID-19 related death

10 hours 30 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 Monday, October 05, 2020 5:38:00 AM CDT October 05, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 News Digital Staff

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. 

Previous coverage:

Updates for Monday, Oct. 5 will become available below.

2 p.m.: Miller County announces eighth COVID-19 related death

The Miller County Health Center announced the county's eighth COVID-19 related death Monday. The center will not release any further information to protect the privacy individual's family. 

The county currently has 71 active cases.

Eighth death related to COVID-19 in Miller County, Missouri It is with deep sorrow the Miller County Health Center must...

Posted by Miller County Health Center on Monday, October 5, 2020

12:15 p.m. MU releases weekend COVID-19 numbers

There are currently 63 active student cases. There have been 1,598 recovered students.

1,598 students have tested positive. 

There were 16 new cases on Friday, six new cases on Saturday and nine on Sunday. 

There are currently two active faculty cases, 15 active MU staff cases and 8 active UM system staff cases.

9:15 a.m.: Battle vs. Rock Bridge football game canceled 

The varsity game for Battle vs Rock Bridge scheduled for Friday has been canceled due to a possible COVID-19 exposure. 

In a tweet posted by Jacob Sirna, Rock Bridge principal the game was cancelled because of a positive COVID-19 test and possible recent exposure within the Rock Bridge Football program. 

RBHS’s Friday night football game has been canceled due to possible COVID-19 exposure. pic.twitter.com/eZrhYdbbqJ

— Jacob Sirna (@JacobSirna) October 5, 2020

Battle Athletic Director, Alex Huck, confirmed the cancellation and said they are looking for a new opponent. 

6:10 a.m.: Missouri adds 987 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a 987 increase in cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the total to 133,418 positive cases to date. The department also reported 1 new COVID-19 death in the past 24 hours. This brings the total deaths to 2,174.

Interactive COVID-19 dashboard

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. 

This map, developed by staff at the Columbia Missourian, reflects the latest numbers from the Department of Health and Senior Services. Case counts are normalized with population numbers to show the number of cases per 100,000 people in each county. Numbers update daily.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia City Council hopes to offer paid poll worker leave
Columbia City Council hopes to offer paid poll worker leave
COLUMBIA- The Columbia City Council hopes to amend chapter 19 of the city code, giving Columbia poll workers a paid... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 Monday, October 05, 2020 2:48:00 PM CDT October 05, 2020 in News

CBD sales increase during the pandemic
CBD sales increase during the pandemic
COLUMBIA - Stress during the pandemic has helped cause an increase in Cannabidiols (CBD) sales. CBD smells like cannabis... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 Monday, October 05, 2020 2:18:00 PM CDT October 05, 2020 in News

Columbia City Council to vote on closing time requirement for bars, restaurants
Columbia City Council to vote on closing time requirement for bars, restaurants
COLUMBIA— The Boone County Health Department will ask Columbia City Council to ratify the health order extension, requiring bars and... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 Monday, October 05, 2020 2:15:00 PM CDT October 05, 2020 in News

President Trump says he is leaving the hospital after 3 days
President Trump says he is leaving the hospital after 3 days
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump says he's leaving the hospital after three nights, declaring he is "feeling really good!" and... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 Monday, October 05, 2020 1:51:35 PM CDT October 05, 2020 in News

CPD detain one after shots fired call in downtown Columbia Saturday
CPD detain one after shots fired call in downtown Columbia Saturday
COLUMBIA- Columbia police responded to a shots fired call in the area of Ninth and Cherry Streets in downtown Columbia... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 Monday, October 05, 2020 12:10:00 PM CDT October 05, 2020 in News

Capitol Dome and Governor's Mansion to be purple for Alzheimer's
Capitol Dome and Governor's Mansion to be purple for Alzheimer's
JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Parson ordered the Capitol Dome and the Governor's mansion to be lit purple on Tuesday in honor... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 Monday, October 05, 2020 11:56:00 AM CDT October 05, 2020 in News

Carrington Harrison talks Mizzou & Chiefs Football on Sports Xtra
Carrington Harrison talks Mizzou & Chiefs Football on Sports Xtra
COLUMBIA- Carrington Harrison from 610 Sports Kansas City joined KOMU 8's Ben Arnet to discuss Mizzou's recent road loss to... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 Monday, October 05, 2020 11:16:00 AM CDT October 05, 2020 in Sports

White House press secretary tests positive for coronavirus
White House press secretary tests positive for coronavirus
(CNN) -- White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tweeted that she tested positive for coronavirus Monday morning. She... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 Monday, October 05, 2020 11:07:20 AM CDT October 05, 2020 in News

3 win Nobel medicine prize for discovering hepatitis C virus
3 win Nobel medicine prize for discovering hepatitis C virus
(CNN) -- The Nobel Prize in Medicine has been jointly awarded to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M.... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 Monday, October 05, 2020 10:41:00 AM CDT October 05, 2020 in News

How parents shape their children's mental health
How parents shape their children's mental health
(CNN) -- Most parents know that their behavior has an effect on their children's mental health, now and possibly forever.... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 Monday, October 05, 2020 9:56:00 AM CDT October 05, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Cities declare racism a health crisis, but some doubt impact
Cities declare racism a health crisis, but some doubt impact
CHICAGO (AP) — A growing number of cities, counties and states across the country have declared racism a public health... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 Monday, October 05, 2020 9:33:00 AM CDT October 05, 2020 in News

Missouri man walks 100 miles to raise awareness for Rett Syndrome
Missouri man walks 100 miles to raise awareness for Rett Syndrome
ST. CHARLES (CNN) - A St. Charles man is on a mission to raise awareness for Rett Syndrome. Jay Murry... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 Monday, October 05, 2020 7:54:00 AM CDT October 05, 2020 in News

Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Miller County announces eighth COVID-19 related death
Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Miller County announces eighth COVID-19 related death
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 Monday, October 05, 2020 5:38:00 AM CDT October 05, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Monday, Oct. 5
Here's what you need to know this morning: Monday, Oct. 5
Police investigate shots fired in same area of central Columbia Police are investigating reports of shots fired shortly... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 Monday, October 05, 2020 4:24:00 AM CDT October 05, 2020 in Top Stories

Public can comment on proposed Columbia parking garage safety additions
Public can comment on proposed Columbia parking garage safety additions
COLUMBIA - Community members will have the opportunity to comment on a proposed design for added safety measures at the... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, October 04 2020 Oct 4, 2020 Sunday, October 04, 2020 9:36:00 PM CDT October 04, 2020 in News

The way Americans are thinking about climate change is, well, changing
The way Americans are thinking about climate change is, well, changing
COLUMBIA - The Earth’s climate had been slowly changing since the beginning of time. Then humans and their Industrial Revolution... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, October 04 2020 Oct 4, 2020 Sunday, October 04, 2020 9:10:00 PM CDT October 04, 2020 in Climate

Police investigate shots fired in same area of central Columbia
Police investigate shots fired in same area of central Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating reports of shots fired shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday in central Columbia. The... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, October 04 2020 Oct 4, 2020 Sunday, October 04, 2020 7:14:00 PM CDT October 04, 2020 in News

Missouri governor returns to office after battling COVID-19
Missouri governor returns to office after battling COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he has been cleared to return to the office after... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, October 04 2020 Oct 4, 2020 Sunday, October 04, 2020 5:51:00 PM CDT October 04, 2020 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 67°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5pm 68°
6pm 66°
7pm 61°
8pm 59°