Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County cases top 900

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county.

Previous coverage:

Updates for Monday, July 20 will become available below:

4:45 p.m.: Columbia College announces return to campus plan

Columbia College starts classes on August 31, but are letting students decide whether or not to be in-person or virtual, according to a news release.

The school is implementing High-Flex. The program allows a student to decide which days/classes to be in-person and which ones they will take virtually.

"For a class that meets three times a week, a student could elect to be in-seat – attending in a safe, socially distanced environment – on a particular Monday, choose to attend virtually on Wednesday, then be back in person on Friday," the release said.

The school said it is prepared for the transition because it has offered online classes since 2000.

"Classrooms are equipped with enhanced technology to better facilitate this hybrid model," the release said.

Read the full plan here.

4:15 p.m.: Boone County reports 10 new cases

Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Senior Services is reporting an additional 10 cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 901. Of these, 220 remain active.

There were 10 new COVID-19 cases reported today. There have a been a total of 901 cases in the county, 220 of which are currently active. Please note that one case reported to our department on July 17 is a resident of another county and has been removed. https://t.co/82g4arLlFB pic.twitter.com/PGuOgc0PZC — Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) July 20, 2020

2 p.m.: 530 new cases reported in Missouri

Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 33,624 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. The number represents an additional 530 cases from Sunday. Three more people have died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,132.

COVID-19 update for July 20: 5.7% Positive of all patients tested by PCR. 3.4% Positive of all patients tested by Serology. 33,624 positive patients. 1,132 Missourians lost to COVID-19.



To learn more, visit https://t.co/V6es2EUkO0.#COVID19 | #ShowMeStrong pic.twitter.com/LaKdjHSDZf — Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) July 20, 2020

10 a.m.: Saline County reports eight new cases

According to a Facebook post by the Saline County Health Department, Saline County has eight new positive cases today and four newly recovered patients. The total count of COVID-19 cases in Saline County is 369, with 62 of those still considered active.

According to the post, Saline County has three current hospitalizations and six total deaths.

7 a.m. Free testing in Macon County

The Macon County Health Department shared there will be free community testing at the Macon County Fairgrounds from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.