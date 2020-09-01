Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County Courthouse returns to phase 1

5 p.m. Boone County Courthouse returns to phase 1

A press statement released Monday afternoon states The Boone County Courthouse will be returning to phase 1 of reopening.

On August 1, the Supreme Court updated a new guideline that states: If any court employee, bailiff, or other court personnel currently working in a court facility tests positive for COVID-19, the presiding or chief judge shall move that court facility to

Operating Phase One or Zero.



Due to a positive COVID test of personnel working in the courthouse, the

Boone County Courthouse is moving back to Phase 1.

Cases set next week that were scheduled to be in person may now only be by video, or postponed to a later date.

The change in phases is limited to The Boone County Courthouse.

4:15 p.m.: Boone County records 82 additional cases

The Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reported 82 new cases in the county. There are currently 657 active cases.

An additional 942 county residents are in quarantine due to possible exposure.

2 p.m.: 1,042 new cases reported in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has reported an additional 1,042 cases in Missouri. There are now 84,697 confirmed positive patients in the state.

The DHSS also reported 22 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of deaths to 1,530.

12:30 p.m.: 415 active student cases of COVID-19 at MU



MU spokesperson Christian Basi said the university will now update its COVID-19 dashboard daily, instead of just on Wednesdays.

Currently, there are 415 active COVID-19 cases among students, which university officials said represents 1.3% of the student body. 134 students have recovered from the virus.

MU has also started to share information on COVID-19 cases among faculty and staff, but those numbers are self-reported. The student figures are coming from Boone County Public Health, Basi said.

A total of four faculty members have tested positive for the virus since Aug. 16 and two have recovered. Also, 18 staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and four have recovered.

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily.

