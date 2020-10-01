Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County COVID-19 dashboard down

2 days 16 hours 56 minutes ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 9:00:00 AM CDT September 28, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. 

Previous coverage:

Updates for Monday, Sept. 28 will become available below:

6:40 p.m.: Boone County COVID-19 dashboard down

The Boone County Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard is reportedly down, according to the health department. 

"Due to circumstances beyond our control, we are unable to upload new data for 9/28, or for previous dates, we will remove this page when the data is again available," the page said. 

6:15 p.m.: 10 new cases in Randolph County

Randolph County reports 10 new cases today. There are 63 current active cases in the county. 4 people have been released from isolation.

10 new cases and 4 released from isolation.

Posted by Randolph County Health Department on Monday, September 28, 2020

5:40 p.m.: CPS reports 15 new cases

Columbia Public Schools reports 15 new cases today. The current 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is 41.6. 

According to the policy that CPS set, if the rate were less than 10 cases per 10,000 residents, CPS would continue in-person learning all five days each week. If the rate were between 10 to 50, then CPS would have a hybrid of in-person classes for two days and virtual learning for three days each week.

5:30 p.m.: Cole County has 20 new cases

Cole County reports 20 new cases for today. There are currently 134 active cases in the county.

5:00 p.m.: Southern Boone High School affected by two COVID-19 cases, closes until Wednesday

Southern Boone Superintendent of Schools Chris Felmlee announced two positive COVID-19 cases affecting Southern Boone High School students.

25 students from the high school came into contact with a confirmed positive case during last week's Junior Varsity football game. The parents of these students have been notified.

The high school will close on Tuesday, Sept. 29 for cleaning and reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 30 after an asymptomatic student learned of a positive test result during the school day.

The district will continue to provide in-seat instruction for preschool through eighth grade students.  

3:55 p.m.: Boone County Court returns to Phase 3

The Boone County Court returned to Phase 3 Monday at 5 p.m., according to a press release.

Phase 3 resumes in-person court proceedings and allows for courtrooms, jury assembly and deliberating rooms, break rooms and other areas to operate under social distancing protocols.

The court moved to Phase 1 on Aug. 31 after an employee in the courthouse tested positive for COVID-19.

1:50 p.m. Marshall Public Schools to move online

Marshall Public Schools posted on Facebook that they will move completely online starting Wednesday, Sept. 30. They hope to return to in person learning on Oct. 15.

1:35 p.m.: Downtown Columbia La Siesta permit suspended

According to the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, La Siesta's downtown Columbia location had its permit suspended Friday night. 

The inspection report stated that the restaurant "limited social distancing creating a public health hazard, booths were filled back-to-back and customers were congregating at the entrance."

The permit will be suspended until an operational plan is submitted and approved. 

You can see a full copy of the inspection report here.

1:05 p.m.: Governor Parson gives update on COVID-19

Governor Parson posted an update on Twitter regarding his and First Lady Teresa Parson's condition.

According to a press release, he will speak at a virtual event for the Women's Foundation Tuesday.

He will also provide a press briefing at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. It will be live streamed on the Governor's Facebook page.  

1 p.m.: MU 36 new student weekend cases, 80 still active 

MU has announced 36 new student cases this past weekend. 

  • •14 new cases on Friday 
  • • 9 new cases on Saturday
  • • 13 new cases on Sunday. 

80 cases are still active. 

According to MU's COVID-19 dashboard, there are two active faculty cases and 14 active MU staff cases. The UM system staff has one active, positive case.

11:30 a.m.: 'Isolation' and 'quarantine' are not interchangeable terms

The Columbia/Boone County Health Department tweeted Monday morning that 'isolation' and 'quarantine' are not interchangeable. 

Isolation is for those who have tested positive for the virus, while those in quarantine have been exposed and may become infected anytime during the incubation period, according to the department. 

Interactive COVID-19 dashboard

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. 

This map, developed by staff at the Columbia Missourian, reflects the latest numbers from the Department of Health and Senior Services. Case counts are normalized with population numbers to show the number of cases per 100,000 people in each county. Numbers update daily.

