Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County reports 100th case

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and cancellations here.

Previous coverage:

Live updates for Monday, May 11 will become available below:

10 p.m.: Centralia R-VI Board of Education reschedules graduation

The Centralia R-VI Board of Education approved the Centralia High School graduation for 8 p.m. Saturday, June 13, according to a press release . The Senior Scholarship and Awards night was also approved for 6 p.m. June 12.

The press release said that the events would not be open to the public to have appropriately distanced seating.

The release also said Centralia High School will not be holding a school sponsored prom.

5 p.m.: Boone County reports 100th case

Boone County has reported its 100th positive case of COVID-19. 5 cases remain active, 94 are recovered and released from isolation, and there has been 1 death.

4 p.m.: Callaway County has no new cases

Callaway County announced in a news release Monday that there are no new COVID-19 cases in the county. They currently have 22 confirmed cases, 19 of which are recovered, and two of which are still active. One person in the county has died from COVID-19.

2:45 p.m.: Missouri State Highway Patrol resumes drivers tests

Starting Monday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol will resume testing for driver's licenses, according to their website. They are asking all applicants to wear face masks, follow social distancing guidelines and sanitize their vehicle.

2:30 p.m.: Miller County announces one active, 12 pending cases

The Miller County Health Center announced in a Facebook post that the county has had three positive cases, only one of which is still active. In addition, Miller County has 12 tests that are pending. They have tested 415 residents so far.

2:00 p.m.: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services releases update

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released the current number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths from COVID-19 and total number of people tested.

9,918 confirmed cases

488 deaths

Approximately 115,546 Missourians tested for COVID-19

1 p.m.: Audrain County numbers updated

The Audrain County Health Department announced in a Facebook post that there are only two positive cases in the county out of approximately 244 tests. The county has had no COVID-19 deaths, and one of the two cases is recovered.

11 a.m.: Saline County announces 61 active cases

In a Facebook post, the Saline County Health Department announced 61 active cases, six of which are hospitalizations. Saline County has 217 total positive cases, 156 of which are recovered.

10:15 a.m.: Elephant Rocks, Castlewood, Weston Bend and Watkins Woolen Mill state parks partially open May 11

Weston Bend State Park and Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site and Park will be open today with social distancing measures. Parks will be monitored for overcrowding.

8 a.m.: Osage County has no new cases

The Osage County Health Department announced on Facebook that the county still has five confirmed cases, all of which are recovered.