Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County reports 21 new cases

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county.

Previous coverage:

7:00 p.m.: Cole County case increase but decrease in active cases

Cole County reported 1 new case today after increases of 26 and 22 throughout the weekend. New cases have risen but the number of active cases decreased from 101 to 73.

4:30 p.m.: Boone County reports 21 new cases



21 new cases were reported in Boone County, bringing the total of active cases in the county to 216. A total of 1,429 confirmed cases in Boone County since testing started.

On Sunday, 10 new cases were reported.

Boone County recorded 21 new COVID-19 cases today, August 10. There have been a total of 1,429 cases in the county, 216 of which are currently active. More data can be found on our Information Hub: https://t.co/zMXkqvVlbG pic.twitter.com/ygd79kTX1c — Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) August 10, 2020

2:00 p.m.: DHSS reports 1,027 new confirmed cases added in the last 24 hours



Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting an additional 1,027 confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 59,954.

The department migrated date to a new system over the weekend and did not update numbers for Saturday or Sunday.

In a tweet, the department reports 58,542 confirmed total cases on Saturday, and 58,927 confirmed total cases on Sunday.

We appreciate your patience as our teams have worked diligently over the weekend to migrate data from our old disease surveillance system to the new system. This is the update for Monday, August 10. However, today's graphic includes the information for August 8, 9 and 10. pic.twitter.com/zIhiJmOq8Q — Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) August 10, 2020

An additional six people have died from the virus, for a total of 1,307.

12:20 p.m.: Cooper County reports first two COVID-19 deaths

The Cooper County Public Health Center reported the first two deaths from COVID-19 within the county.

The two Cooper County citizens died Sunday. The health department is not reporting more details about their identities due to privacy concerns.