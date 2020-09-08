Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County reports record Monday case increase

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.

Previous coverage:

Updates for Monday, September 7 will become available below:

4 p.m.: 87 new cases in Boone County

The Boone County Department of Health and Human Services announced 87 new cases in Boone County. This brings the total number of active cases to 1,089. There have been 3,398 cases in Boone County.

This is the largest increase of cases recorded on a Monday so far.

2 p.m.: 906 new cases reported statewide

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced 906 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases to 94,340. There was also one reported death in the last 24 hours. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR-tested people is now 13.8%.

COVID-19 update for September 7: - 906 new cases reported in the last 24 hours - 1 death added to total count - 13.8%:... Posted by Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Monday, September 7, 2020

Interactive COVID-19 dashboard



As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily.

This map, developed by staff at the Columbia Missourian, reflects the latest numbers from the Department of Health and Senior Services. Case counts are normalized with population numbers to show the number of cases per 100,000 people in each county. Numbers update daily.





