Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Callaway County has one COVID-19 case

1 week 3 days 1 hour ago Monday, April 20 2020 Apr 20, 2020 Monday, April 20, 2020 9:35:00 AM CDT April 20, 2020 in News
By: Morgan Riddell, Connor McCann & Juliana Tornabene, KOMU 8 Digital Producers

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and cancellations here.

Previous coverage:

Live updates for Monday, April 20 will become available below:

9:30 p.m. | Bass Pro Shops founder donating 4,000 face masks to Columbia hospitals

Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris will donate 4,000 face masks to Boone Hospital Center and University of Missouri Healthcare. The masks will begin to be distributed next week. 

He is donating one million face masks to health care workers and first responders in the United States. 

8:00 p.m. | Moniteau County reports 25 confirmed cases

Moniteau County Health Department reports 25 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Additionally, there are 28 probable cases. Four people have recovered according to its Facebook page.

7:25 p.m. | Callaway County Health Department reports one new COVID-19 case over the weekend

The Callaway County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case over the weekend, bringing the total to 20 cases.

Fifteen have recovered, four are active and there has been one death. 

7:20 p.m. | Capital City CASA volunteers to make masks for foster children, families

Capital City CASA announced that a group of volunteer advocates and community volunteers are making masks for CASA served children and their foster families. 

So far, 128 masks have been made and delivered to foster youth and their families in Cole County. 

7:15 p.m. | Cooper County Public Health Center offers free testing 

The Cooper County Public Health Center is offering limited COVID-19 testing available to all citizens for free.

Those who want to be tested must be pre-approved by health center staff through a phone interview. The individual must also meet medical criteria for testing and have their own transportation to the health center. 

7:05 p.m.: City of Columbia reports one new case in Boone County

According to the City of Columbia, Boone County now has 89 cases of COVID-19. Nine of the cases are active and 79 have recovered as of Monday afternoon.

5:45 p.m.: Randolph County reports six people have recovered 

There are still two active confirmed cases in the county. 

5:40 p.m.: Pettis County confirms five more cases 

This brings the total number of cases in the county up to 14.

5:15 p.m.: Bass Pro Shop founder to donate 1 million masks 

Bass Pro Shop founder Johnny Morris is donating 1 million face masks to health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic. 4,000 masks will go to Boone Hospital Center and University Hospital in Columbia. 

3:15 p.m.: Saline County reaches 72 cases 

2:00 p.m.: One new case in Cooper County

The county has five total cases now. Two of the total cases are currently active.

2:00 p.m.: DHSS updates COVID-19 case numbers, up 140 since Sunday

Missouri's COVID-19 cases are at 5,807 according to DHSS. That is 140 new cases since Sunday. There are 177 deaths due to COVID-19 in Missouri. This number is showing one death since the last update. 

12:30 p.m.: Missouri House of Representatives to reconvene Monday, April 27

There is no clear plan for how the next few weeks will run.

11:00 a.m.: SSM Health expands telehealth for patients

Telehealth allows an option for patients to receive care during stay-at-home orders. A phone call can diagnose, treat, educate, and prescribe medications. Find a doctor near you. 

9:30 a.m.: Central Missouri Humane Society receives donation of dog food

A total of 44 pallets of food, 40,570 pounds, will be arriving on Tuesday. The donation is funded by GreaterGood. CMHS also has opened a community pet food bank. They also share the food with other mid-Missouri shelters. The drive-through food bank will open starting Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. 

More News

Grid
List

MU Health Care completes first transfusions for COVID-19 plasma trial
MU Health Care completes first transfusions for COVID-19 plasma trial
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care has begun clinical trials using plasma from people recovered from COVID-19. Researchers hope the transfusion... More >>
40 minutes ago Thursday, April 30 2020 Apr 30, 2020 Thursday, April 30, 2020 10:23:00 AM CDT April 30, 2020 in News

Shooting in Jefferson City leaves one injured
Shooting in Jefferson City leaves one injured
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a shooting in Jefferson Wednesday night that sent one person to the hospital. Officers... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, April 30 2020 Apr 30, 2020 Thursday, April 30, 2020 9:34:00 AM CDT April 30, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Jefferson City Hall to open on May 4
Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Jefferson City Hall to open on May 4
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. ... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, April 30 2020 Apr 30, 2020 Thursday, April 30, 2020 8:55:00 AM CDT April 30, 2020 in News

Mattel is honoring frontline workers with special edition toys
Mattel is honoring frontline workers with special edition toys
(CNN) -- Saying thank you to our everyday heroes for being on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic may... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, April 30 2020 Apr 30, 2020 Thursday, April 30, 2020 5:58:00 AM CDT April 30, 2020 in News

Laid-off workers may have to give up unemployment benefits as states reopen
Laid-off workers may have to give up unemployment benefits as states reopen
(CNN) -- As businesses across the nation slowly begin to reopen , many laid-off workers face a difficult decision: Do... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, April 30 2020 Apr 30, 2020 Thursday, April 30, 2020 5:35:00 AM CDT April 30, 2020 in News

Missouri lawmakers pass pared-down state budget
Missouri lawmakers pass pared-down state budget
COLUMBIA — The Missouri House on Wednesday passed a stripped-down state budget for the upcoming fiscal year in anticipation of... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 10:15:33 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

One-on-one: Gov Parson says decisions are data driven
One-on-one: Gov Parson says decisions are data driven
In a one-on-one interview, KOMU 8's Emily Spain sat down to talk with Missouri Governor Mike Parson. Gov. Parson... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 9:22:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

Enterprise rental company lays off more than 2,000 employees
Enterprise rental company lays off more than 2,000 employees
CLAYTON— Rental car company Enterprise Holdings has laid off more 2,000 employees after seeing a dramatic drop in business during... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 8:17:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

Local school districts plan in-person prom, graduations for summer
Local school districts plan in-person prom, graduations for summer
MEXICO – With Missouri beginning to slowly reopen its doors, some local schools are hoping to give graduating seniors a... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 7:35:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

Kansas City, St. Louis County town move up reopening dates
Kansas City, St. Louis County town move up reopening dates
O’FALLON — Missouri’s largest city will reopen with significant restrictions next week, as jurisdictions in the state’s two urban areas... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 7:10:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

CPD plans to build a levee to help find Mengqi Ji
CPD plans to build a levee to help find Mengqi Ji
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has decided to build a levee as early as next week as the next... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 4:00:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

Mo. Governor discusses state park reopening and unemployment claims
Mo. Governor discusses state park reopening and unemployment claims
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Governor Mike Parson and other officials addressed state parks, unemployment claims and mental health in his... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 3:49:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

Rural hospitals at the "tip of the iceberg," time will tell impact of COVID-19
Rural hospitals at the "tip of the iceberg," time will tell impact of COVID-19
HERMANN - Hospitals across Missouri and across the nation have been struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 2:43:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

Salons prepare to reopen with supplies to keep workers and clients safe
Salons prepare to reopen with supplies to keep workers and clients safe
COLUMBIA - Preparations for reopening of businesses in Missouri are well underway, with many that had to completely close their... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri casinos remain closed past May 4
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri casinos remain closed past May 4
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. ... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 2:16:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

What Missouri's recovery plan means for local restaurants
What Missouri's recovery plan means for local restaurants
COLUMBIA - The Show Me Strong Recovery Plan has guidelines for all businesses planning to reopen on Monday, May 4,... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 2:11:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in Top Stories

Community-wide testing continues in Saline County
Community-wide testing continues in Saline County
SALINE COUNTY — The Saline County Health Department partnered with Katy Trail Community Health to test for COVID-19 on Tuesday... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 2:01:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 59°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
11am 63°
12pm 64°
1pm 66°
2pm 67°