Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Callaway County has one COVID-19 case

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and cancellations here.

Live updates for Monday, April 20 will become available below:

9:30 p.m. | Bass Pro Shops founder donating 4,000 face masks to Columbia hospitals

Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris will donate 4,000 face masks to Boone Hospital Center and University of Missouri Healthcare. The masks will begin to be distributed next week.

He is donating one million face masks to health care workers and first responders in the United States.

8:00 p.m. | Moniteau County reports 25 confirmed cases

Moniteau County Health Department reports 25 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Additionally, there are 28 probable cases. Four people have recovered according to its Facebook page.

7:25 p.m. | Callaway County Health Department reports one new COVID-19 case over the weekend

The Callaway County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case over the weekend, bringing the total to 20 cases.

Fifteen have recovered, four are active and there has been one death.

7:20 p.m. | Capital City CASA volunteers to make masks for foster children, families

Capital City CASA announced that a group of volunteer advocates and community volunteers are making masks for CASA served children and their foster families.

So far, 128 masks have been made and delivered to foster youth and their families in Cole County.

7:15 p.m. | Cooper County Public Health Center offers free testing

The Cooper County Public Health Center is offering limited COVID-19 testing available to all citizens for free.

Those who want to be tested must be pre-approved by health center staff through a phone interview. The individual must also meet medical criteria for testing and have their own transportation to the health center.

7:05 p.m.: City of Columbia reports one new case in Boone County

According to the City of Columbia, Boone County now has 89 cases of COVID-19. Nine of the cases are active and 79 have recovered as of Monday afternoon.

5:45 p.m.: Randolph County reports six people have recovered

There are still two active confirmed cases in the county.

5:40 p.m.: Pettis County confirms five more cases

This brings the total number of cases in the county up to 14.

5:15 p.m.: Bass Pro Shop founder to donate 1 million masks

3:15 p.m.: Saline County reaches 72 cases

2:00 p.m.: One new case in Cooper County

The county has five total cases now. Two of the total cases are currently active.

2:00 p.m.: DHSS updates COVID-19 case numbers, up 140 since Sunday

Missouri's COVID-19 cases are at 5,807 according to DHSS. That is 140 new cases since Sunday. There are 177 deaths due to COVID-19 in Missouri. This number is showing one death since the last update.

12:30 p.m.: Missouri House of Representatives to reconvene Monday, April 27

There is no clear plan for how the next few weeks will run.

11:00 a.m.: SSM Health expands telehealth for patients

Telehealth allows an option for patients to receive care during stay-at-home orders. A phone call can diagnose, treat, educate, and prescribe medications. Find a doctor near you.

9:30 a.m.: Central Missouri Humane Society receives donation of dog food

A total of 44 pallets of food, 40,570 pounds, will be arriving on Tuesday. The donation is funded by GreaterGood. CMHS also has opened a community pet food bank. They also share the food with other mid-Missouri shelters. The drive-through food bank will open starting Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m..