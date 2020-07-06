Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Camdenton city pool closes

10:30 a.m.: Camdenton closes city aquatic center

The City of Camdenton Aquatic Center is closed until further notice after a lifeguard was exposed to COVID-19, according to a news release on Monday morning. The release said the city will not re-open the pool until the test result for the employee comes back.

The city is not aware of any close contact the employee had with citizens at the pool.