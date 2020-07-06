Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Camdenton city pool closes
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county.
Previous coverage:
Updates for Sunday, July 5 will be posted below:
10:30 a.m.: Camdenton closes city aquatic center
The City of Camdenton Aquatic Center is closed until further notice after a lifeguard was exposed to COVID-19, according to a news release on Monday morning. The release said the city will not re-open the pool until the test result for the employee comes back.
The city is not aware of any close contact the employee had with citizens at the pool.
