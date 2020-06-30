Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Cole County reports second COVID-19 death

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community.

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county.

Updates for Monday, June 22 will be posted below:

2:15 p.m.: Cole County reports second death from COVID-19

The Cole County Health Department confirmed the death of second Cole County resident from COVID-19 on Monday.

The health department did not provide any additional identifying information about the victim. The county currently has four active cases, 55 cases recovered and two deaths from the virus.

2 p.m.: MO cases up 8% this week

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen by 8.2% in the past seven days to a total of 18,143, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. There have been 961 deaths from the virus, according to the department.