Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Columbia reports no new cases

9:30 p.m.: MU begins first steps with potential campus reopening

The University of Missouri-Columbia resumed operations in Memorial Stadium's South End Zone building, according to the Columbia Missourian. These are the first steps in a potential campus reopening process.

MU spokesman Christian Basi said the timeline on a plan to "repopulate the campus" is still uncertain.

5 p.m.: Columbia reports no new COVID-19 cases

Columbia reported no new COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to city staff. The total number of cases in Boone County remains at 96.

2:50 p.m.: Missouri River Regional Library shares re-opening plan

Returns will be accepted via drop box only beginning May 5. Due dates on all materials have been extended to June 1.

Curbside pickup will begin May 11 at both locations in Jefferson City and Linn.

Homebound delivery will also continue and now include high-risk patrons. To sign up for homebound delivery, call 573-634-2464.

The library will also quarantine returned items for 72 hours before checking in and reshelving. There will be a delay on the account with the check in, but no fines or fees will be assessed for those three days.

4: 45 p.m.: MU plans virtual commencement

MU is offering a virtual commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 at 2 p.m. May 15. Family, friends, alumni, faculty are welcome to attend. Visit commencement.missouri.edu for more information.

2:20 p.m.: Missouri cases reach 8,754 as state re-opens

As of Monday, Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services reports 8,754 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 358 deaths from the virus. Missouri's statewide stay at home order ended Sunday.

2:15 p.m.: Mobile testing center to provide drive-up screening in Ashland

A drive-up COVID-19 screening unit from the Truman VA, the Columbia Vet Center, the University of Missouri Health Care and Boone Hospital Center will provide screening in Ashland from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, May 8 in the Ashland Baptist Church parking lot, located at 203 E. Broadway, Ashland.

The testing is designed to help those without the ability to travel to Columbia access drive-thru screening services. A doctor's note will not be required.

11:30 a.m.: SSM Health will begin limited elective procedures today

Patients and visitors will still have to follow certain guidelines and procedures:

Universal masking of all patients, staff and visitors;

Test all patients prior to their scheduled procedures;

Screen all employees, visitors and contractors;

Group patients with COVID-19 together within the hospital;

Maintain strict visitor policies

9:30 a.m.: MU researcher identified four possible COVID-19 treatments

Kamlendra Signh, an associate professor in the College of Veterinary Medicine, and his team used a computer-aided drug design for possible treatment for COVID-19. One of the possible treatments is remdesivir, a drug created to treat Ebola.

Signh said if effective, they could have limitations.

"But in the midst of a global pandemic, they are worth taking a deeper look at because based on our research, we have reason to believe that all of these drugs could potentially be effective in treating COVID-19,” Singh said.