Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Sen. Roy Blunt announces $208 million in education funding

9 hours 31 minutes 54 seconds ago Monday, April 13 2020 Apr 13, 2020 Monday, April 13, 2020 2:16:00 PM CDT April 13, 2020 in News
By: Rosemond Crown, KOMU 8 Reporter, Claire Colby & Juliana Tornabene , KOMU 8 Digital Producers

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and cancellations here.

Previous coverage:

Live updates for Monday, April 13 will become available below:

10:30 p.m.: MUPD creates support fund for officer with COVID-19

The University of Missouri Police Department announced on Facebook that they will be creating a fund to support one officer with COVID-19 and their family.

MUPD said that two of their officers tested positive for the coronavirus a few weeks ago. While one officer recovered, the other is still being treated at a local hospital. 

MUPD said to make checks payable to Mick Deaver Fraternal Order of Police, fill the memo line in as COVID-19 and send them to the MUPD office. 

5:45 p.m.: Sen. Roy Blunt announces $208 million in education funding 

Missouri elementary and secondary schools will receive $208 million in funding from the recently enacted CARES Act, Sen. Roy Blunt announced in a news statement. 

The money will help fund the use of education technology, support distance education and make up for lost learning time. 

“The coronavirus pandemic is straining education budgets as schools have had to shift to distance learning to keep kids safe,” Blunt said in the statement. “This funding will help schools cover technology and other distance learning costs to create the best possible learning environment for students during these unprecedented times. As a former high school history teacher, one of my priorities in responding to this virus is limiting the impact it has on a child’s education and long-term development. I’ll keep working closely with the Education Department to speed up the release of this critical funding for school districts, teachers, and students.”

4:45 p.m.: City of Columbia requests proposals for sanctioned homeless encampments amid COVID-19 pandemic 

After discussion at the April 6 City Council meeting, Columbia has requested proposals for an "outside entity to provide sanctioned homeless encampment services related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic," according to a news release. 
The services should be provided through May 1, unless there is a written extension from the City. Proposals should include information about an encampment site, demarcation for up to 70 individual campsites, a potable water source, trash disposal, portable toilets and handwashing stations and staff and volunteer training. 
Proposals must be submitted by 5 p.m. April 17 via the City of Columbia's website. 

3:55 p.m.: Missouri to begin convalescent plasma program 

Missouri is going to begin a convalescent plasma program for people who have recovered from COVID-19, Department of Health and Senior Services director Randall Williams said Monday during the Governor's news conference. 

People who have fully recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their blood plasma that can be helpful for treating the disease. 

People who are over the age of 18, not pregnant and who have been officially recovered from COVID-19 for two weeks are eligible to donate plasma through the program. 

So far, providers at Columbia's University Hospital, Washington University in Saint Louis and Cox Health in Springfield are participating. Patients can reach out to their providers for more information, according to a news release from the department. 

3:25 p.m.: State recalls 48,000 KN95 masks

The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency has recalled 48,000 KN95 masks. 

In a press conference, governor Parson and Department of Public Safety director Sandra Karsten said the masks had already been dispersed to healthcare facilities across the state. However, “testing showed that some of the masks did not meet the standard.” 

Karsten said SEMA is working to collect the masks from healthcare facilities.

KN95 masks are the Chinese equivalent to N95 masks that have become scarce.

3:15 p.m.: Gov. Parson announces completion of "alternative care hospital"

Governor Parson has announced the completion of a project that converted a hotel in Florissant into an alternative care site. Parson said the facility will be used to treat COVID-19 patients with mild or no symptoms. He said the facility can accommodate up to 100 patients. 

3 p.m.: Watch Gov. Mike Parson's Monday address 

KOMU 8 is live streaming the governor's news briefing. Here's the link to watch. 

2:45 p.m.: Lincoln University to waive ACT, SAT requirements 

Lincoln University in Jefferson City will waive the ACT/SAT requirement for admission for incoming students this summer and fall,  according to communications director Misty Young. 

2 p.m.: Department of Health and Senior Services releases confirmed case update 

In Missouri, the Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 4,388 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 114 deaths from the virus as of Monday afternoon. 

