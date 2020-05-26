Monday COVID-19 Coverage: 10 new cases in Audrain County

By: Steve Lambson, KOMU 8 News Content Manager & Juliana Tornabene, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. 

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county.

Previous coverage: 

Updates for Monday, May 25 will be posted below:

7:30 p.m.: 10 new cases in Audrain County 

There are currently 56 active cases in Audrain County. One person has recovered, according to the health department.

5:20 p.m. | St. Louis County issues travel advisory following large crowds at Lake of the Ozarks 

The Department of Public Health said in the press release that they are urging people who ignored social distancing in the Lake of the Ozarks to self-quarantine for two weeks or until testing negative for the coronavirus. 

The release said that news reports from over the weekend indicated that many people, including those from the St. Louis area, did not follow social distancing guidelines. 

4:20 p.m. | Macon County has no new cases of COVID-19

According to the Macon County Health Department website, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in the county and there are currently no active cases.

There are two recovered cases in the county. 

4:00 p.m. | Boone County reports six new COVID-19 cases

The City of Columbia posted on their website that there are 123 cases of COVID-19 in Boone County and 22 active cases.

2:20 p.m. | COVID-19 cases in Missouri rise above 12,000

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services posted on Facebook that there are now 12,167 positive cases of the coronavirus in Missouri. The department also said there are 685 total deaths, an increase of four from Sunday. 

11 a.m.: Morgan County reports eighth positive COVID-19 case

In a Facebook post Monday, the Morgan County Health Center confirmed its eighth positive case of COVID-19. According to the post, "the patient’s identity will remain confidential; therefore, we will not be releasing any personal information about this case. The case is travel related."

