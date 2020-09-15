Monday COVID-19 Coverage: CPS reports 43 new cases

7:00 p.m.: CPS reports 43 new cases

Columbia Public Schools reports 43 new cases. The 14-day rate per 10,000 people is 78.4.

According to the policy that CPS set, if the rate were less than 10 cases per 10,000 residents, CPS would continue in-person learning all five days each week. If the rate were between 10 to 50, then CPS would have a hybrid of in-person classes for two days and virtual learning for three days each week.

6:00 p.m.: 156 total active cases in Callaway county

Callaway County reports 156 active cases. This brings the total number of cases to 492.

There have been three deaths reported.

5:30 p.m.: Cole County adds 14 new cases

The Cole County Health Department added 14 new cases Monday, bringing the active total cases to 145.

The county reports five deaths.

4 p.m.: 638 active cases in Boone County

Boone County reported 638 active cases Monday, which is a 118 case decrease from yesterday's reported active numbers. There have been 43 additional cases reported, bringing the total number of cases to 3,917.

Boone County has 61 current hospitalizations.

2 p.m.: 1,332 new cases statewide

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,332 new cases today in the state. There have been nine new deaths. The 7-day positivity rate is 12%.

12:30 p.m.: MU reports 120 new student cases

The University of Missouri reported 120 new student cases Monday, bringing the active total to 387.

A total of eight faculty cases and 33 staff cases have been reported to MU since Aug. 16, which includes 2 UM System employees with active cases.

The university reports 927 student recoveries.

6:30 A.M.: Free testing available in Columbia Monday and Tuesday

A COVID-19 testing site will be open in Columbia, Monday. The site, located at the The Crossing Church and will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m Monday and from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Missouri residency is the only requirement to be tested, and individuals do not need to live in the county in which they are tested.

The testing event in Columbia is part of a series of eight testing events set to take place in multiple counties across the state.

