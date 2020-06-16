Monday COVID-19 Coverage: DHSS offers guidance for long-term care facilities
5 p.m.: DHSS offers guidance for long-term care facilities
Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services is offering official guidance for visits to long-term care facilities. Though it is still up to individual care facilities to determine protocols, the state offered guidance for providing outdoor or open window visits.
The recommendations included limiting outdoor visits to residents who are COVID-19 negative and requiring a complete health screening for visitors.
3 p.m.: Missouri Department of Health and Human Services releases updated numbers
As of Monday, there have been 16,189 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 880 deaths from the virus in Missouri, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
