Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Early data shows Columbia's mask mandate may be helping

1 day 3 hours 11 minutes ago Monday, July 27 2020 Jul 27, 2020 Monday, July 27, 2020 2:17:00 PM CDT July 27, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. 

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county. 

Previous coverage: 

Updates for Monday, July 27 will become available below: 

Associated Press: St. Louis County announces new restrictions as cases soar

Missouri’s most populous county is limiting crowd sizes, ordering bars to close early and getting tough on businesses as the number of coronavirus cases soars, complicating the start of the school year.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said Monday that the new restrictions would take effect at 5 p.m. Friday.

The announcement came one day after the county reported 523 new positive cases for its largest single-day increase.

St. Louis County's total number of cases since the pandemic began now stands at 11,210, more than a quarter of the state’s total of 41,927.

4:30 p.m.: Ten new cases in Boone County

Boone County reported 1,061 total cases for the county on Monday afternoon, 10 more than reported on Sunday.

The county's mobile COVID-19 info hub reported 166 total active cases - 20 less than on Sunday. 584 people who had contact with positive cases are currently in quarantine

There are five Boone County residents currently in the hospital related to the virus, according to the department's website.

4:10 p.m.: DHSS says increase in testing is result of backlog

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said there have been an increase in both testing and positive cases in July.

"The increase has caused a backlog of data processing and entry at the state level," the department tweeted on Monday.

The department has newly-trained team members to help address the backlog.

"This situation DOES NOT delay the reporting of positive results from labs to patients," the department tweeted. However, it does cause a delay in reporting data on a statewide level in new cases.

4:00 p.m.: Data shows Columbia's mask mandate may be helping

The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services department said in a tweet the mask mandate in Columbia may be helping control the spread of coronavirus.

"This rate continues to be something that we monitor closely," the department said in another tweet. "While the requirement of masks in public areas adds to our layered defense to control the spread of COVID-19, it’s important for our community members to remember that masks are not a substitute for social distancing."

The mask mandate went into effect July 10.

2:45 p.m.: A Cooper County Public Health staff member tests positive

A staff member of the Cooper County Public Health Center tested positive for COVID-19 on July 25, according to a news release.

There were four clients exposed to the individual. "Their exposure will not meet close contact requirements due to the staff member wearing a mask and gloves and time of service and was less than 15 minutes in duration," the release said.

The front lobby will be locked this week from July 27 to July 31, and there will be no new appointments.

All staff members have been tested and are awaiting results.

The department is down to four staff members not on quarantine.

2:00 p.m.: DHSS reports 43,050 cases in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported an increase of 1,123 cases since Sunday as well as four more deaths attributed to COVID-19.

According to DHSS, there are 43,050 cases and 1,201 deaths related to the virus in the state as of Monday afternoon.

641,904 people have been tested for the virus in the state. According to the department's website, the average age of a COVID-19 patient is 43-years-old.

As of July 12 there have been 875 people hospitalized in Missouri with COVID-19.

