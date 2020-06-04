Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri reports 180 new cases statewide

3 days 14 hours 3 minutes ago Monday, June 01 2020 Jun 1, 2020 Monday, June 01, 2020 5:03:00 AM CDT June 01, 2020 in News
By: KOMU Digital Staff
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. 

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county. 

Previous coverage:

Updates for Monday, June 1st will be posted below

10:30 p.m. | Missouri reports 180 new cases statewide

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a total of 13,327 cases on Monday, 180 cases are new. There are three additional deaths. 

9:50 p.m. | Pettis County reports one new COVID-19 case over the weekend

The Pettis County Health Center reported one new, positive case. There are 10 active cases in Pettis County and 79 total cases. 

9:45 p.m. | Moniteau County reports two new cases of COVID-19

The Moniteau County Health Center posted on Facebook that there are two new cases on Monday, two cases are active and 54 cases have recovered. 

Moniteau County has had one death related to the coronavirus. 

9:30 p.m. | Macon County reports new case of COVID-19

The Macon County Health Department posted on Facebook that patient with COVID-19 has been self-isolating since being tested.

Macon County has had a total of five cases total; three cases are active and two patients have recovered.

8:30 p.m. | One new COVID-19 case in Callaway County

The city of Fulton posted on their Facebook page that there is one new COVID-19 case with eight active cases total. 

There has been a total of 29 cases reported in Callaway County, which includes 20 patients who have recovered.

The post said since Friday, the county has reported three additional cases of the coronavirus. 

5:30 p.m. | First COVID-19 death reported in Audrain County

The Audrain County Health Department has announced the first COVID-19 related death in the county. There is no other information available at this time.

There are currently 37 active cases, with 52 recovered.

4:30 p.m. | 28 news cases in Boone County between May 26 and June 1

Boone County has recorded 28 new cases from May 26 - June 1, according to a press release.

21 of the cases are as a result of direct contact with a known cases, 5 are attributed to community transmission and 2 are still being investigated.

9:20 a.m. | Cooper County Fairgrounds to reopen for rental events

The Cooper County Fairboard voted to reopen the fairgrounds for rental events. The board also voted to plan an event showcasing it's local youth exhibits during the 65th Annual Cooper County Fair, July 21-25.

Committees are working to limit the number of participants at each event, modifying activities, restructuring programs, and increasing sanitation measures for the facilities and participants.

9:15 a.m. | Central Methodist to begin offering campus tours

Central Methodist University is once again open for campus tours effective June 1. The tours begin with new protocols adjusting to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tours now include temperature checks and hand sanitizer at the start of the tour. Doors along the tour will also be propped to ensure minimal surface contact. Prospective students will also be able to interact with CMU faculty in room designed for social distancing or via zoom.

CMU will limit tours to just four per day in order to ensure there will be enough time to clean and sanitize between each tour.

More News

Grid
List

Boone County reports second coronavirus-related death
Boone County reports second coronavirus-related death
COLUMBIA - Boone County reported a second death from COVID-19 Wednesday. The first death in the county was... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 5:10:42 PM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson to release guidelines on CARES ACT funding
Gov. Parson to release guidelines on CARES ACT funding
JEFFERSON CITY- As local leaders pick up the pieces and chart a path forward to deal with the widespread financial... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 4:58:00 PM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

Missouri National Guard heading to D.C. to help with protests
Missouri National Guard heading to D.C. to help with protests
JEFFERSON CITY- 300 members of the Missouri National Guard were deployed to Washington, D.C. on Thursday to help local authorities... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 4:41:00 PM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

Black MU students use their voices on social media with #BlackAtMizzou
Black MU students use their voices on social media with #BlackAtMizzou
COLUMBIA – While people are marching and chanting across the world to fight against racism, University of Missouri’s black students... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 4:34:00 PM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Children's oncology clinic in Columbia to remain open
UPDATE: Children's oncology clinic in Columbia to remain open
COLUMBIA - The oncology clinic at MU Women's and Children's hospital won't close after all, several sources told KOMU 8... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 4:08:00 PM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

Petition to remove Thomas Jefferson statue on MU quad gaining traction
Petition to remove Thomas Jefferson statue on MU quad gaining traction
COLUMBIA - A petition to remove the Thomas Jefferson statue from the University of Missouri quad is gaining momentum with... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 2:25:00 PM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

Lincoln University to hold in-person classes this fall
Lincoln University to hold in-person classes this fall
JEFFERSON CITY - Students will be back in classrooms this fall after Lincoln University announced earlier this week that they... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 12:31:00 PM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

Here's where to watch George Floyd's memorial service
Here's where to watch George Floyd's memorial service
MINNEAPOLIS— NBC News is streaming George Floyd's memorial service at 1 p.m. Central Time. Floyd died in police custody... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 12:28:29 PM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

Google will give every employee $1,000 to work from home to promote overall wellness
Google will give every employee $1,000 to work from home to promote overall wellness
(CNN) -- Most of Google's US workforce has been working remotely since March due to the coronavirus. And last month,... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 11:30:08 AM CDT June 04, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Black leaders in Kansas City seek police chiefs resignation
Black leaders in Kansas City seek police chiefs resignation
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Civil rights organizations on Wednesday called for the resignation of Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith,... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 8:23:02 AM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

MU proposes early start to fall semester to prevent second COVID-19 outbreak
MU proposes early start to fall semester to prevent second COVID-19 outbreak
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri is proposing to start the fall semester a week early to prevent traveling and... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 7:21:00 AM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

ATV crash leaves one dead in Cooper County
ATV crash leaves one dead in Cooper County
COOPER COUNTY - One man is dead after crashing his ATV in Cooper County on Wednesday night. According to... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 6:55:00 AM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Tiger Tots owner drops legal challenge
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Tiger Tots owner drops legal challenge
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community. You... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 6:19:00 AM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

St. Louis County asks unmasked protesters to quarantine
St. Louis County asks unmasked protesters to quarantine
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on Wednesday asked protesters who didn't wear masks or socially distance... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, June 03 2020 Jun 3, 2020 Wednesday, June 03, 2020 9:53:18 PM CDT June 03, 2020 in News

Growing effort to support local black-owned businesses
Growing effort to support local black-owned businesses
COLUMBIA - Over the past week, the Columbia community has created lists of local black-owned businesses to support all over... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, June 03 2020 Jun 3, 2020 Wednesday, June 03, 2020 6:02:00 PM CDT June 03, 2020 in News

MU Women's and Children's Hospital closes children's oncology clinic
MU Women's and Children's Hospital closes children's oncology clinic
COLUMBIA - The oncology clinic at the MU Women and Children's Hospital will be closing on July 31. Families of... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, June 03 2020 Jun 3, 2020 Wednesday, June 03, 2020 2:25:00 PM CDT June 03, 2020 in Continuous News

Newly elected Councilwoman Fowler on next steps amid protests
Newly elected Councilwoman Fowler on next steps amid protests
COLUMBIA -- Pat Fowler was elected to the First Ward City Council seat on Tuesday night. She enters the seat... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, June 03 2020 Jun 3, 2020 Wednesday, June 03, 2020 2:21:00 PM CDT June 03, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 80°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
7pm 82°
8pm 79°
9pm 76°
10pm 74°