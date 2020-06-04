Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri reports 180 new cases statewide

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

Updates for Monday, June 1st will be posted below

10:30 p.m. | Missouri reports 180 new cases statewide

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a total of 13,327 cases on Monday, 180 cases are new. There are three additional deaths.

9:50 p.m. | Pettis County reports one new COVID-19 case over the weekend

The Pettis County Health Center reported one new, positive case. There are 10 active cases in Pettis County and 79 total cases.

9:45 p.m. | Moniteau County reports two new cases of COVID-19

The Moniteau County Health Center posted on Facebook that there are two new cases on Monday, two cases are active and 54 cases have recovered.

Moniteau County has had one death related to the coronavirus.

9:30 p.m. | Macon County reports new case of COVID-19

The Macon County Health Department posted on Facebook that patient with COVID-19 has been self-isolating since being tested.

Macon County has had a total of five cases total; three cases are active and two patients have recovered.

8:30 p.m. | One new COVID-19 case in Callaway County

The city of Fulton posted on their Facebook page that there is one new COVID-19 case with eight active cases total.

There has been a total of 29 cases reported in Callaway County, which includes 20 patients who have recovered.

The post said since Friday, the county has reported three additional cases of the coronavirus.

5:30 p.m. | First COVID-19 death reported in Audrain County

The Audrain County Health Department has announced the first COVID-19 related death in the county. There is no other information available at this time.

There are currently 37 active cases, with 52 recovered.

4:30 p.m. | 28 news cases in Boone County between May 26 and June 1

Boone County has recorded 28 new cases from May 26 - June 1, according to a press release.

21 of the cases are as a result of direct contact with a known cases, 5 are attributed to community transmission and 2 are still being investigated.

9:20 a.m. | Cooper County Fairgrounds to reopen for rental events



The Cooper County Fairboard voted to reopen the fairgrounds for rental events. The board also voted to plan an event showcasing it's local youth exhibits during the 65th Annual Cooper County Fair, July 21-25.

Committees are working to limit the number of participants at each event, modifying activities, restructuring programs, and increasing sanitation measures for the facilities and participants.

9:15 a.m. | Central Methodist to begin offering campus tours



Central Methodist University is once again open for campus tours effective June 1. The tours begin with new protocols adjusting to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tours now include temperature checks and hand sanitizer at the start of the tour. Doors along the tour will also be propped to ensure minimal surface contact. Prospective students will also be able to interact with CMU faculty in room designed for social distancing or via zoom.

CMU will limit tours to just four per day in order to ensure there will be enough time to clean and sanitize between each tour.