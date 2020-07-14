Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Number of COVID-19 inpatients in Boone County continues to rise

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.

Updates for Monday, July 13 will be posted below:

6:00 p.m.: Number of COVID-19 inpatients in Boone County continues to rise

Missourian - A total of 24 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Boone County's hospitals Monday. In comparison, 18 COVID-19 inpatients were reported July 7, and only 12 COVID-19 inpatients were reported June 30.

4:00 p.m.: Nine new COVID-19 cases reported in Boone County

One new death was recorded in the 45-49 age group in Boone County on Monday. This brings the total of virus related deaths to three, according to a news release from the City of Columbia.

Three cases that were reported on Saturday, July 11 were reassigned to other counties. This brings the total number of confirmed positive cases to 764.

Nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in Boone County on Monday.



"Boone County recorded 249 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 between July 6 and July 12," according to the release. "This is the largest amount of new cases reported in a single week. More than 54% of all COVID-19 cases in Boone County have been due to contact with a known case"

The average number of close contacts for each positive case is 2.4, effectively doubling the number of people in our community that either are, or may become, infectious, according to the release.



PHHS officials have heard rumors of events taking place, called "COVID parties," in which people who are currently infected with the virus ignore isolation instructions by gathering with friends in an effort to expose others.

"This is extremely concerning and could lead to severe illnesses," the release said.

The release said, given the current data trends, the public is advised to continue to social distance and wear masks in public.

3:00 p.m.: Columbia/Boone County health department start Rumor Control series

The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services released a new series on social media to help dispel misinformation.

"In order to separate fact from misinformation, we have begun a Rumor Control series in our social media," Scott Clardy the assistant director of the department said.

FACT: Close contacts are NOT counted as positive cases.

"We want to be transparent about how cases are counted, what does not get counted as a case, that cases only get counted once regardless of how many times they are tested, etc.," Clardy said. "It is our hope that this ongoing series will clarify the data so it can be interpreted appropriately."

2:50 p.m.: You must have a doctor's order to get tested at Fitzgibbon Hospital

Starting Tuesday, Fitzgibbon Hospital will only test for COVID-19 with a doctor's order due to a shortage of testing supplies nationwide, according to a news release.



The hospital is also reducing testing hours to weekdays only from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. because of the availability of supplies.

"If you are experiencing symptoms, or have a qualified exposure to COVID-19 as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, please speak with your primary care provider to see if a COVID-19 test is necessary," the release said.

2:40 p.m.: 457 new confirmed cases statewide

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 27,890 cases in Missouri Monday afternoon.

According to the website, there are 457 new cases reported in the state from Sunday's totals of 27,433 cases in the state.

14 more people have died making a total of 1,083 deaths that have been attributed to the virus.

There have been 496,777 people who have been tested for the virus in Missouri.

COVID-19 update for July 13: 5.5% Positive of all patients tested by PCR. 3.5% Positive of all patients tested by Serology. 27,890 positive patients. 1,083 Missourians lost to COVID-19.



COVID-19 update for July 13: 5.5% Positive of all patients tested by PCR. 3.5% Positive of all patients tested by Serology. 27,890 positive patients. 1,083 Missourians lost to COVID-19.

2:25 p.m.: SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital updates visitor guidelines

Starting Monday, the hospital will allow all non-COVID-19 positive patients one support person at a time into the hospital. The person must be over the age of 16 and it must be between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Support people must enter through the Emergency Room, according to a news release.

The guidelines are as follows:

Undergo a screening, including temperature check, before entering the facility.

Wear a face mask covering both nose and mouth. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own masks.

Stay in the patient room or designated waiting area.

Follow hand hygiene and social distancing guidelines.

“Because of the nature of the work we do, many sick and vulnerable people come to us every day,” said Mike Baumgartner, regional president of SSM Health in mid-Missouri. “In that heightened exposure environment, it is important that we continue to exercise caution. Our top priority is the safety of our patients, our staff and our community.”

12:00 p.m.: Howard County reports two new confirmed cases

Howard County statistics as of 9:30 am on July 13, 2020: There are 2 new confirmed cases, so totals are 3 active and 5 recovered cases.

6:35 a.m.: New testing site to open in Columbia Monday

MU Health Care is set to open another COVID-19 testing site at Mizzou North beginning at 8 a.m. Monday. The new testing site will have the same hours as the testing site located near the Mizzou softball stadium: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.