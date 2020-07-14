Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Number of COVID-19 inpatients in Boone County continues to rise

18 hours 58 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, July 13 2020 Jul 13, 2020 Monday, July 13, 2020 6:08:00 AM CDT July 13, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 News Digital Staff, Columbia Missourian

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. 

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county. 

Previous coverage: 

Updates for Monday, July 13 will be posted below:

6:00 p.m.: Number of COVID-19 inpatients in Boone County continues to rise

Missourian - A total of 24 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Boone County's hospitals Monday.

In comparison, 18 COVID-19 inpatients were reported July 7, and only 12 COVID-19 inpatients were reported June 30.

MU Health Care had 19 COVID-19 inpatients at 5 p.m. Monday, according to the hospital.

Boone Hospital Center reported five COVID-19 inpatients Monday, said Jessica Park, communications consultant for Boone Hospital Center.

One patient was hospitalized with COVID-19 in Truman Veterans’ Hospital at 11:30 a.m. Monday, said Jeffrey Hoelscher, public affairs officer for the hospital.

Boone County had a total of 764 positive cases, with 318 active cases and three deaths as of 5 p.m. Monday. According to the city of Columbia, 443 people have been released from isolation. 

Of the positive cases, about 41.4% are people ages 15 to 24, according to the city.

4:00 p.m.: Nine new COVID-19 cases reported in Boone County
One new death was recorded in the 45-49 age group in Boone County on Monday. This brings the total of virus related deaths to three, according to a news release from the City of Columbia.
Three cases that were reported on Saturday, July 11 were reassigned to other counties. This brings the total number of confirmed positive cases to 764.
Nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in Boone County on Monday.

"Boone County recorded 249 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 between July 6 and July 12," according to the release. "This is the largest amount of new cases reported in a single week. More than 54% of all COVID-19 cases in Boone County have been due to contact with a known case"
The average number of close contacts for each positive case is 2.4, effectively doubling the number of people in our community that either are, or may become, infectious, according to the release.

PHHS officials have heard rumors of events taking place, called "COVID parties," in which people who are currently infected with the virus ignore isolation instructions by gathering with friends in an effort to expose others.
"This is extremely concerning and could lead to severe illnesses," the release said.
The release said, given the current data trends, the public is advised to continue to social distance and wear masks in public.

3:00 p.m.: Columbia/Boone County health department start Rumor Control series

The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services released a new series on social media to help dispel misinformation.

"In order to separate fact from misinformation, we have begun a Rumor Control series in our social media," Scott Clardy the assistant director of the department said.

"We want to be transparent about how cases are counted, what does not get counted as a case, that cases only get counted once regardless of how many times they are tested, etc.," Clardy said. "It is our hope that this ongoing series will clarify the data so it can be interpreted appropriately."

2:50 p.m.: You must have a doctor's order to get tested at Fitzgibbon Hospital

Starting Tuesday, Fitzgibbon Hospital will only test for COVID-19 with a doctor's order due to a shortage of testing supplies nationwide, according to a news release.

The hospital is also reducing testing hours to weekdays only from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. because of the availability of supplies.

"If you are experiencing symptoms, or have a qualified exposure to COVID-19 as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, please speak with your primary care provider to see if a COVID-19 test is necessary," the release said. 

2:40 p.m.: 457 new confirmed cases statewide

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 27,890 cases in Missouri Monday afternoon.

According to the website, there are 457 new cases reported in the state from Sunday's totals of 27,433 cases in the state.

14 more people have died making a total of 1,083 deaths that have been attributed to the virus.

There have been 496,777 people who have been tested for the virus in Missouri.

2:25 p.m.: SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital updates visitor guidelines

Starting Monday, the hospital will allow all non-COVID-19 positive patients one support person at a time into the hospital. The person must be over the age of 16 and it must be between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Support people must enter through the Emergency Room, according to a news release.

The guidelines are as follows:

  • Undergo a screening, including temperature check, before entering the facility.
  • Wear a face mask covering both nose and mouth. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own masks.
  • Stay in the patient room or designated waiting area.
  • Follow hand hygiene and social distancing guidelines.

“Because of the nature of the work we do, many sick and vulnerable people come to us every day,” said Mike Baumgartner, regional president of SSM Health in mid-Missouri.  “In that heightened exposure environment, it is important that we continue to exercise caution. Our top priority is the safety of our patients, our staff and our community.”

12:00 p.m.: Howard County reports two new confirmed cases

COVID-19 UPDATE Howard County statistics as of 9:30 am on July 13, 2020: There are 2 new confirmed cases, so totals are 3 active and 5 recovered cases.

Posted by Howard County Public Health Department on Monday, July 13, 2020

6:35 a.m.: New testing site to open in Columbia Monday

MU Health Care is set to open another COVID-19 testing site at Mizzou North beginning at 8 a.m. Monday. The new testing site will have the same hours as the testing site located near the Mizzou softball stadium: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

More News

Grid
List

Veteran with COVID-19 moved to tears during discharge from Truman VA
Veteran with COVID-19 moved to tears during discharge from Truman VA
COLUMBIA - Truman VA staff cheered on a veteran while he was wheeled out of the hospital on Monday. He... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, July 13 2020 Jul 13, 2020 Monday, July 13, 2020 8:19:00 PM CDT July 13, 2020 in News

Columbia businesses don't have to refuse service to unmasked customers
Columbia businesses don't have to refuse service to unmasked customers
COLUMBIA—About 20 people filed complaints about other individuals or businesses not following the mask ordinance this weekend, according to the... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, July 13 2020 Jul 13, 2020 Monday, July 13, 2020 7:19:00 PM CDT July 13, 2020 in News

Columbia's cooling centers change guidelines as COVID-19 numbers rise
Columbia's cooling centers change guidelines as COVID-19 numbers rise
COLUMBIA - Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services have cooling centers open to the general public as an impending... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, July 13 2020 Jul 13, 2020 Monday, July 13, 2020 6:55:00 PM CDT July 13, 2020 in News

Camden County Sheriff's Office awarded money for school resource officers
Camden County Sheriff's Office awarded money for school resource officers
COLUMBIA - The Camden County Sheriff's Office received nearly a $400 million in grant funding through the Department's Office of... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, July 13 2020 Jul 13, 2020 Monday, July 13, 2020 6:36:00 PM CDT July 13, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson signs bill for free COVID-19 testing
Gov. Parson signs bill for free COVID-19 testing
COLUMBIA (AP) — COVID-19 tests recommended by doctors now must be free to Missouri patients under a new law. ... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, July 13 2020 Jul 13, 2020 Monday, July 13, 2020 5:41:00 PM CDT July 13, 2020 in News

GM to lay off some Missouri workers amid COVID-19 concerns
GM to lay off some Missouri workers amid COVID-19 concerns
WENTZVILLE (AP) — General Motors will temporarily lay off a shift of workers at its assembly plant in Wentzville amid... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, July 13 2020 Jul 13, 2020 Monday, July 13, 2020 5:36:00 PM CDT July 13, 2020 in News

Jefferson City does not plan to place a mask ordinance anytime soon
Jefferson City does not plan to place a mask ordinance anytime soon
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City does not plan to place a mask ordinance anytime soon, according to local officials. ... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, July 13 2020 Jul 13, 2020 Monday, July 13, 2020 4:35:00 PM CDT July 13, 2020 in News

Unclear communication led to emergency response issues on double homicide scene
Unclear communication led to emergency response issues on double homicide scene
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia, University of Missouri Health Care and Boone Hospital Center released a joint statement on... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, July 13 2020 Jul 13, 2020 Monday, July 13, 2020 4:17:00 PM CDT July 13, 2020 in News

Missouri Department of Education releases plan for reopening
Missouri Department of Education releases plan for reopening
JEFF CITY - The Department of Health and Senior Services and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released a... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, July 13 2020 Jul 13, 2020 Monday, July 13, 2020 3:45:00 PM CDT July 13, 2020 in News

Mark Twain among National Forests hoping to be destinations during coronavirus uncertainty
Mark Twain among National Forests hoping to be destinations during coronavirus uncertainty
ROLLA (KBIA) — National forests, including Mark Twain in the Missouri Ozarks, saw big crowds over the Fourth of July... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, July 13 2020 Jul 13, 2020 Monday, July 13, 2020 3:25:16 PM CDT July 13, 2020 in News

Missouri prisoners raise concerns about guards without masks
Missouri prisoners raise concerns about guards without masks
COLUMBIA (AP) — Missouri prisoners are raising concerns because guards are not required to wear face masks. Prisoners told... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, July 13 2020 Jul 13, 2020 Monday, July 13, 2020 3:17:20 PM CDT July 13, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, July 13 2020 Jul 13, 2020 Monday, July 13, 2020 3:00:00 PM CDT July 13, 2020 in News

Director says medical marijuana could be in dispensaries this fall
Director says medical marijuana could be in dispensaries this fall
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - Medical marijuana could be available in dispensaries this fall, now that two cultivation facilities passed inspection... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, July 13 2020 Jul 13, 2020 Monday, July 13, 2020 2:33:13 PM CDT July 13, 2020 in News

Hearing for Planned Parenthood arsonist cancelled
Hearing for Planned Parenthood arsonist cancelled
COLUMBIA - A sentence hearing for the man who pleaded guilty in a February 2019 arson at a Planned Parenthood... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, July 13 2020 Jul 13, 2020 Monday, July 13, 2020 2:23:17 PM CDT July 13, 2020 in News

Stay safe while wearing a mask in the heat
Stay safe while wearing a mask in the heat
COLUMBIA - Staying cool in the summer is a must, but this year it involves wearing masks. Wearing a... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, July 13 2020 Jul 13, 2020 Monday, July 13, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT July 13, 2020 in News

Truck ripped off awning at B&B Bagel Company
Truck ripped off awning at B&B Bagel Company
COLUMBIA - The B&B Bagel Company's south location sustained damage to its building and awning on Monday morning. B&B... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, July 13 2020 Jul 13, 2020 Monday, July 13, 2020 1:45:55 PM CDT July 13, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson signs bill to help homeless youth access vital health records
Gov. Parson signs bill to help homeless youth access vital health records
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Parson signed a child protection bill into law on Monday. The bill includes protecting homeless youth... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, July 13 2020 Jul 13, 2020 Monday, July 13, 2020 1:34:00 PM CDT July 13, 2020 in News

Missouri investigating fake medical marijuana certifications
Missouri investigating fake medical marijuana certifications
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The state of Missouri is investigating a St. Louis company that it says approved 600... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, July 13 2020 Jul 13, 2020 Monday, July 13, 2020 1:15:36 PM CDT July 13, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1am 76°
2am 74°
3am 73°
4am 72°