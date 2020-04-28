Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Saline County rises to 128 active cases, Boone county down to three

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and cancellations here.

Previous coverage:

Live updates for Monday, April 27 will become available below:

6:45 p.m.: Four more people test positive in Saline County

Four more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Saline County, according to new data released by the county health department. It brings the total number of cases there to 171, made-up of 128 active and 43 recoveries.

Two more people in Boone County have recovered from the virus, new data shows. There are now 92 cases, but only three active.

5:05 p.m.: Columbia golf courses resume some services

Columbia Parks and Recreation began renting a limited number of carts for golfers at Lake of the Woods and L.A. Nickell golf courses Monday.

Golfers are still encouraged to walk the course if possible, a news release said. Private golf carts will also continue to be allowed.



All private and rented carts will be restricted to one person per cart with the exception that immediate family members in the same household may be a passenger in carts. Rented carts will be fully sanitized by a cart attendant between each use.

5:00 p.m.: No decision made on CPS graduation ceremonies

In a letter to families of students in Columbia Public Schools, the district said no decision has been made on hosting graduation ceremonies.

"We stand beside you in the desire to have an in-person ceremony, however the final plan must comply with the health authority re-opening/re-entry guidelines," the message said.

Officials said they are weighing several options and will be able to finalize plans for graduation and other end-of-year activities once parameters are announced by the health department.

2:50 p.m.: Jefferson City Public Schools to hold summer school online

June summer classes at JCPS will move online.

The district will utilize the platform Launch, a virtual system currently used by 270 districts across the state and staffed by certified educators who live and work in partner districts, according to a news release.

School-owned technology devices distributed to students will not be collected for the summer.

Grab‘N Go meals at eight schools and meal delivery to bus stops across the district will still be provided through June, as well.

2:00 p.m.: Missouri COVID-19 cases at 7,171, no new cases in Boone or Cole counties

The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services announced 174 new cases in the state. This is the first time Missouri's cases have been over 7,000. There are 288 deaths in Missouri. No new cases were announced in Boone or Cole counties. The only person known to have tested positive for the virus in Saline County was reported as being recovered by the county's health department.

1:30 p.m.: COVID-19 testing available for 400 residents in Saline County

Sign up is online. Symptoms are not required to get a test. The testing is possible with the assistance from Katy Trial Community Health.

1:15 p.m.: MU offers link for voluntary pay reduction

A new form gives faculty a place to sign up early for future pay reductions of 2%, 5%, or 10% for up to three months. UM President Choi and chancellors took a voluntary 10% pay reduction as well as their cabinet and all deans.

9:30 a.m.: Capitol Region Medical Center will expand in-person appointments

Capitol Region Physicians clinics in-person appointments as well as follow up visits begin today. Employees, visitors and patients will have health screens at entrances and visitor restrictions are still enforced.