Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Sedalia declares civil emergency

6:11 p.m.: Sedaila declares civil emergency

Sedalia Mayor John Kehde declared a 30 day civil emergency Monday after the first case in Pettis County.

The declaration urged residents to practice social distancing and avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

5:38 p.m.: Boone County reaches 60 cases

Boone County's Public Health and Human Services have confirmed 60 cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Monday evening. Twenty of these cases have fully recovered from the virus.

Of these cases, 27 are related to travel, 16 stem from contact with a confirmed case and 17 are the result of community transmission.

3:52 p.m.: Gov. Parson allows for out-of-state doctors to practice in MO

Parson approved a waiver granting reciprocity for physicians and surgeons who want to assist Missourians during the COVID-19 crisis. During the State of Emergency, doctors licensed in another state are able to provide in-person and telehealth care, according to a statement from Missouri's Department of Commerce and Insurance.

"By having this access granted to additional providers, we increase our ability to meet the needs of Missouri patients who are being tested and treated for COVID-19," the statement said. "The purpose of this reciprocity waiver is to allow healthcare professionals to provide care in areas of significant need during this public health crisis without having the barrier of government licensure issues to hamper their ability to practice in Missouri due to current state government regulations."

Nurses are not included in the waiver. Missouri is part of the Nurse Licensure Compacy, which allows nurses with a multistate license to provide care across state lines.

3:26 p.m.: Macon County reports second case

Macon County Public Health reported a second case of COVID-19 on Monday. The case was a result of community transmission, according to the health department. The patient is self-quarantined at home.

2:30 p.m.: MO cases top 1,000

The number of confirmed cases in Missouri has reached 1,031, according to the state's Department of Health and Senior Services. Thirteen people have died. More than 14,000 people have been tested.