Monday COVID-19 Coverage: The Crossing to hold free COVID-19 testing event Tuesday

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.

Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases is available here.

Previous coverage:

Updates for Monday, Oct. 12 will become available below.

6 p.m.: The Crossing to hold free COVID-19 testing event Tuesday

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, in partnership with the Missouri National Guard, will hold a free COVID-19 testing event at The Crossing Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Testing is only available to Missouri residents. Registration is required.

4:55 p.m.: CPS 14-day case rate per 10,000 people at 33.3

The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 is at 33.3 as of Monday afternoon. According to the dashboard, 11 new COVID-19 cases were added.

The CPS Board of Education will vote on whether to switch to in-person learning at Monday's meeting.

According to CPS policy, if the 14-day case rate is below 10, then the district will conduct in-person learning. If the 14-day case rate is between 10 and 50, the school district will use with a hybrid learning plan. If the 14-day case rate is greater than 50, the school district will switch to fully virtual learning.

When classes began on Sept. 8, the 14-day case rate was at 90.

4:15 p.m.: 329 active cases in Boone County

The Boone County Department of Health and Human Services reports 13 new cases Monday, bringing the total number of active cases to 329.

There are currently 70 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in local hospitals. 18 of these patients are Boone County residents.

Boone County recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases today, October 12. There have been 5,236 total cases in the county, with 329... Posted by Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services on Monday, October 12, 2020

12:45 p.m.: MU adds 19 new student cases, reports 1,666 recoveries

The University of Missouri's COVID-19 dashboard added 19 new student cases over the weekend. There are currently 58 active student cases and 1,666 student recoveries.

The dashboard also showed one active faculty case and 13 faculty recoveries; 13 active MU staff cases and 53 MU staff recoveries; and two active UM System staff cases and seven UM system recoveries.

12:15 p.m.. Boone County reports 13th COVID-19 death

In a tweet, the Columbia/ Boone County DHHS announced the 13th death due to COVID-19.

The individual was over the age of 80.

This is the first reported death in Boone County since Sept. 29.

We are sad to announce Boone County has recorded it's thirteenth COVID-19 related death. The individual was over the age of 80. No other information about this individual will be released at this time. This death will be reflected on the Information Hub update this afternoon. — Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) October 12, 2020

Boone County's COVID-19 tracker currently shows 356 active cases.