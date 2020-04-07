Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Jefferson City extends emergency declaration

17 hours 18 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 8:59:00 AM CDT April 06, 2020 in News
By: Claire Colby, Connor McCann, Morgan Riddell & Juliana Tornabene, KOMU 8 Digital Producers

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and cancellations here.

Previous coverage:

Live Updates for Monday, April 6 will become available below:

7:00 p.m.: Jefferson City  Council extends emergency declaration

At its meeting on Monday night, the council voted to extend the mayor's emergency declaration and further proclamations until May 5th. The original declaration, which was signed on March 27th, was to last for 30 days unless extended by city council. Officials said May 5th was the date chosen because the council has a meeting the night before, giving it a chance to reassess before taking additional measures. 

5:45 p.m.: Pettis County Health Center issues public health order 

In a press release sent out Monday, the center said in the order that Pettis County residents should avoid leaving their home. They said if they must leave their home to work, access food or other necessities, they should practice social distancing. 

4:20 p.m.: Parson asks for medical volunteers

In his Monday press conference, Gov. Mike Parson stressed the need for medical volunteers. Health care students, graduates and retirees are encouraged to apply as critical reserve staff as the state responds to the threat of COVID-19. Here's a link to apply. 

3:45 p.m.: Boone County reaches 70 confirmed cases 

Boone County has 70 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Columbia/ Boone County Depatment of Public Health. Fourty-seven of these cases are considered recovered. 

3:10 p.m.: Boone County Recorder of Deeds announces changes 

The Boone County Recorder of Deeds has announced changes to the way its office will do business during the statewide stay-at-home order. The office is offering electronic recording of documents, and drop boxes have been placed in the courtyard entrance. Marriage licenses will not be available until the stay at home order is lifted. 

2:30 p.m.: City of Columbia looking into creating a child care facility for essential city workers

Documents show the city of Columbia is in discussions with the Parks and Recreation department to create a child care facility up and running for essential staff that is employed by the city of Columbia.

2 p.m.: Missouri reports 39 COVID-19 deaths 

Across the state, 39 people have died of COVID-19, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services. There are 2,722 confirmed cases across the state. 

1:15 p.m.: The Callaway County Health Department announced the first COVID-19 death 

The patient had been hospitalized and tested positive on April, 4. This is Callaway County's first COVID-19 death. 

11:45 a.m.: Macon County announces one recovery from COVID-19

The Macon County Health Department released that there is now one active case, and one recovered case of COVID-19.

11:30 a.m.: Pettis County has three positive COVID-19 patients

There has been 127 tests administered. Three patients are positive, 23 people are under quarantine. 

10:00 a.m.: Central Missouri Food Bank receives grant to hire temporary workers

The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri received a grant to cover the salary for 20 new temporary workers. The grant was awarded by the Missouri Foundation of Health.

9:30 a.m.: MU summer classes moved online

MU announced all classes for the summer 2020 session will be held remotely. 


9:05 a.m.: United Way open for collection of homemade masks

United Way of Central Missouri is now open as a collection and drop-off site for homemade masks and covers for healthcare workers and emergency responders. 

The United Way office is located at 205 Alameda Drive, Jefferson City. Collection is 7:30 am – 3 pm, Monday - Friday. All masks and covers must be covered and sealed tightly. 

