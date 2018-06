Monday March 28: Sports at 10pm

KOMU8's Chris Gervino recaps how close Mizzou and Matt Painter are to a deal, Cuonzo Martin to Tennessee, Royals trade for Treanor from Texas, Ex-Tiger Aaron Crow making the roster for the Royals on opening day, the Royals- Brewers game, Anthony Peeler wanting to be an assistant coach at Mizzou regardless of who coaches, and local Missouri high school sports