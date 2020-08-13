Monday night crash damaged three parked cars, one injured
JEFFERSON CITY - A Monday crash in Jefferson City damaged three parked vehicles and injured the driver.
Curtis Murrell was injured and transported to a Columbia hospital by EMS, according to a report released on Tuesday.
Murrell's vehicle veered to the right-side of East Capitol Avenue when he struck a parked Kia Forte. The Forte then was pushed into a driveway and struck a parked Ford Freestyle. Murrell's vehicle continued moving and struck a parked Dodge Ram.
"Alcohol has been determined to be a contributing factor to the crash," the report said.
The crash occurred around 9:20 p.m. Murrell was not wearing a seatbelt.
