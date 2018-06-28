Monday Night High School Scores

Here are your Monday night high school scores from around the area.

Baseball:

Boonville 15 vs. Moberly 3 (Game 1)

Boonville 7 vs. Moberly 2 (Game 2)

South Callaway 4 vs. North Callaway 6

Hallsville 2 vs. Mexico 3

Fatima 6 vs. Hickman 10