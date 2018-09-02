Monday Starts National "Click It or Ticket" Campaign

JEFFERSON CITY - Monday is the start of the national "Click it or Ticket" campaign. Law enforcement agencies across the nation are working together to ensure people wear their seat belts.

Missouri law enforcement is going to be more agressive looking for people driving without their seatbelts on. The national "Click it or Ticket" campaign starts May 20 and lasts until June 2.

Sergeant Doug Ruediger of Jefferson City Police Department said, "Missouri's seatbelt usage is 79 percent."

For more information on who must wear a seatbelt, visit the Missouri State Highway Patrol's website.