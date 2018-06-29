Mondesi's bunt single helps Royals beat Angels, 7-5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Raul Mondesi had a bunt single for his first big league hit, with two runs scoring on the play on pitcher Matt Shoemaker's throwing error, as the Kansas City Royals rallied for a 7-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.

Shoemaker, who did not allow a base runner until the fifth inning, yielded singles to Alex Gordon and Paulo Orlando to start the seventh. Mondesi, who was called up Tuesday, put down a bunt and beat the throw to first as the throw by Shoemaker (5-11) sailed into right field.

Both runners scored and Mondesi wound up on third.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia came out claiming interference, and after a 6 minute, 15 second review the call on the field was not changed. Scioscia officially protested the game.

Mondesi added a RBI-infield single in a two-run eighth. The second run scored on pitcher Jose Alvarerz's throwing error.

Joakim Soria (4-4) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.