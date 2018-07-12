Monet's "Water Lilies" at KC Museum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Three panels of impressionist master Claude Monet's "Water Lilies" go on display at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City next week. It's the first time the triptych will be together in 30 years.

The exhibit includes three 14-foot panels -- one each from the Nelson-Atkins, the St. Louis Art Museum and the Cleveland Museum of Art. The exhibit premiers at the Nelson-Atkins on April 9, before going to St. Louis in the fall, and then later to Cleveland.

The exhibit also includes archival photographs and a film from 1915 showing Monet painting at his celebrated garden outside Paris.