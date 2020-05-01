Monett man arrested in Mexico with four additional arrest warrants

MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department arrested 26-year-old Blake Swisher of Monett, Missouri Wednesday morning after a short on-foot chase.

MPSD attempted to stop a vehicle in the 400 block of Robinson for several traffic violations. The vehicle drove through some yards and officers located it in a nearby driveway. Officers spoke with Swisher who denied being in the vehicle and ran while speaking with officers.

Swisher was caught in the 700 block of N Olive after being chased a little over a block. Swisher damaged a fence when trying to jump over it, while he and two MPSD officers received minor injuries from falls at various times during the chase.

Officers determined that Swisher had four outstanding arrest warrants: three from Audrain County and one from Warren County. He was transported to the Audrain County Jail for the warrants and for the additional charge of Resisting Arrest.