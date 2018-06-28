Money Flows at Lucrative Lake

The number of deaths is higher than usual for this time of year at the Lake of the Ozarks, but it's still business as usual. The Town and Country Motel has been in business for more than 30 years at the lake. Susan Keeney says the recent deaths haven't stopped the flow of business.

"You might hear a little whisper about it once in awhile, about people not being safe and not using common sense on the lake. If you are going to be out there on the big boats you gotta watch how much you drink and how hot it is definitely effects it, but it has not affected anyone coming and having a good time on our lake, that's for sure," said Keeney.

The Water Patrol says all of the deaths are linked to alcohol. Keeney thinks that a few isolated cases can give the lake a bad reputation.

"We are still family orientated. We still have lots of families that have come and have a good time. Of course we do have the partiers because that is what the lake is known for, but we are also known for our great people and everyone is wonderful. We treat you like family when you are here. So I don't think it has changed at all," said Keeney.

Even with the deaths so far this season the tourists we talked to say they will keep coming.

"Sure, it is a great place and I would recommend anyone coming down with their kids and having a good time," said Jerry Widener, tourist.

"Everybody's really nice here and reasonable...just having a good time," said Mark Mather, tourist.

While the Sun Lake Times is reporting that high levels of E. Coli bacteria are above the state standard in three coves, Kenney says that hasn't stopped business either.

"We have been busy in the middle of the week all the way through the weekend, I can't complain, I am full all the time," said Kenney.

A splash of success in a difficult situation. KOMU also talked to 10 other businesses at the lake, and there were no complaints there either.