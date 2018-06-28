Money Missing From Circuit Clerk Office After Audit

FULTON (AP) - The state auditor says authorities are investigating missing funds at the office of a central Missouri judicial circuit clerk.

Auditor Tom Schweich released a report Wednesday on his audit of the Callaway County clerk of the two-county 13th Judicial Circuit.

Schweich cites more than $11,000 in what he termed "problematic" transactions and $355 in missing funds.

Schweich's office was contacted after a routine accounting review by the Office of the State Courts Administrator. His report says the supervisor in charge of the affected accounts was fired last fall, information has been forwarded to the sheriff's department and a special prosecutor has been appointed.

The current circuit clerk, Judy Groner, says no one suspected of wrongdoing currently is employed and that she has worked to implement the audit's recommendations.