Mongomery Found Guilty

2007

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A federal jury in Kansas City has convicted a Kansas woman accused of killing an expectant mother and cutting the baby from her body. Lisa Montgomery of Melvern was convicted of kidnapping resulting in death in the December 2004 attack on 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnett in the northwest Missouri town of Skidmore. Jurors deliberated for about four hours yesterday before rejecting Montgomery's insanity defense. Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty. The penalty phase of the trial is scheduled to begin tomorrow morning.