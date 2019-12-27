Moniteau County assessor steps down, accused of misusing county money

CALIFORNIA - Amanda Trimble, the Moniteau County assessor, is resigning from her office amid accusations she used taxpayer money for personal expenses, including plane tickets to Texas for a personal trip.

The Missouri State Auditor's Office received a whistleblower complaint on Nov. 18 claiming Trimble misused county credit cards.

On Monday, Trimble wrote a letter addressed to Gov. Mike Parson saying her resignation is effective Jan. 1, 2020.

Trimble sent a copy of the letter to the Moniteau County Commission. KOMU 8 News independently confirmed the Moniteau County Prosecuting Attorney's office also received a copy of the letter.

Trimble told KOMU 8 News her resignation is not related to the complaint, claiming she is moving on after mulling the decision for a while.

A longtime California resident, Marcia Branstetter, said she only found out about the accusations Wednesday.

"It was just disappointing," Branstetter said. "We elected someone that if that is all true, it's sad."

John Shikles paid his property taxes Thursday. He said the news made him question the integrity of elected officials.

"If they get elected, they ought to do right, but a lot of them don't," he said. "It ain't fair. Don't take our money."

Branstetter said she isn't opposed to taxes, but she doesn't like when the money is mismanaged.

"We always like for our taxes to be spent well," she said. "I don't mind paying them when I know they'll be used correctly."

As of noon on Thursday, the governor's office had not yet logged Trimble's letter into its system, but Trimble's name has already been removed from an online list of county officials.