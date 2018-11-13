Moniteau County authorities arrest 10 in drug bust

MONITEAU COUNTY – The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office arrested 10 people during a drug bust Wednesday.

The sheriff's office worked with the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force and the Tipton Police Department to execute three search warrants in Latham and Tipton, according to a news release.

Sheriff Tony Wheatley said he is working to end the ever-growing drug problem in the county.

“I will use all the powers of my office, to address this problem and we have taken the first step with these arrests,” said Wheatley. “I see many more arrests coming in the near future and we are going to send a clear message to all of the drug dealers inside our county that the Sheriff’s Office nor its citizens will tolerate it any longer.”

The men and women were taken into custody and transported to the Moniteau County Jail. The investigation is ongoing with possible further arrests.

Authorities arrested the following people: