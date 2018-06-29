Moniteau County authorities searching for suspects day after chase

CALIFORNIA - The Moniteau County Sheriff's Department said Friday it had not found two suspects after a chase and manhunt Thursday.

Authorities said a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle near Clarksburg about 7:00 Thursday morning. The driver of the vehicle did not yield, according to authorities, and a chase began. The sheriff's department said the car pulled over to the side of Bahner Quarry Road near Elmers Road and the two suspects ran on foot.

The Moniteau County Sheriff's Department and The Missouri State Highway Patrol searched the area but did not find the suspects, according the authorities.

Moniteau County Sheriff Jeptha Gump said, later in the day Thursday, someone reported seeing the suspects near Elmers Road and Highway 5. Gump said authorities searched the area with a helicopter and a K-9 unit, but once again failed to locate the suspects.

Deputies said both suspects were identified, but they did not release the identities. Gump said the sheriff's department believed both suspects were picked up and were not in the area Friday morning. He said the vehicle they had been using in the chase was impounded and the sheriff's department would seek charges against the suspects.