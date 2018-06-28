Moniteau County deputies find drugs in squirrel's cage

MONITEAU COUNTY - One person was taken into custody after the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force carried out a search warrant in California Thursday.

Upon entering the home, deputies said they found a live squirrel living in cage. They also found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and scales hidden inside the cage.

According to deputies, the items were seized and the squirrel was released back into the wild unharmed.

The occupant of the residence, 42-year-old Bobbi Jo Waggoner-Wolverton, was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

"In my 25 years of law enforcement, I have seen the lengths that people go to try and conceal illegal contraband, but using a squirrel is a first for me," Montineau County Sheriff Tony Wheatley said.