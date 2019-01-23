Moniteau County deputies looking for suspect after finding drugs, guns

23 hours 40 minutes 52 seconds ago Tuesday, January 22 2019 Jan 22, 2019 Tuesday, January 22, 2019 10:13:00 AM CST January 22, 2019 in News
By: Connor Snelson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

MONITEAU COUNTY - Moniteau County deputies are looking for a man from the city of California after they said he ran from a traffic stop on Monday.

Dalton Fisher is wanted on possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, distribution of a controlled substance (meth) and assault on law enforcement.

According to a press release, shortly after midnight Monday a deputy tried to pull Fisher over on Sunny Side Road. The deputy said Fisher sped away, leading a chase down Mount Hope Road where he tried to drive through an area where water was covering the road.

The flooding stopped Fisher's vehicle, at which point he apparently got out. The deputy was still on dry ground and couldn't get any closer because of the fast-moving water.

The deputy ordered Fisher several times to show him his hands, but said Fisher turned toward him and took a "shooting stance," prompting the deputy to open fire. Fisher then ran off.

Other deputies and K-9 then arrived on scene and began the search for him. Deputies then tracked Fisher to the water's edge where it appeared he had crossed the water and fell in. The K-9 then tracked the suspect coming out of the water where deputies then discovered the Fisher's coat on the ground and soaked.

After several hours deputies then gave up the foot search due to the extreme cold and began searching buildings in the area. They did not find Fisher.

Upon searching Fisher's vehicle deputies did locate meth, drug packaging materials, digital scales and two weapons, a loaded AR-15 rifle a loaded 12-gauge shotgun.

Warrants for Fishers arrest have been issued and anyone with any information about his whereabouts are urged to contact the Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement agency.

