Moniteau County deputies recover drugs after traffic stop

MONITEAU COUNTY - Moniteau County deputies recovered illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia after a routine traffic stop on Highway 50 near Flag Springs Road, according to a news release Friday.

Sheriff Tony Wheatley said the driver was initially pulled over for a lane violation. Deputies asked for but were denied consent to search the vehicle. A K-9 unit was then dispatched to the scene from Tipton, where the K-9 indicated a positive alert on the vehicle.

During the search, deputies found approximately 100 grams of marijuana packaged in separate bags, several pills that are listed as a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies conducted interviews with the driver and three additional passengers.

One subject, Ronnie L. Stevenson, admitted that the marijuana found during the search belonged to him.

Another passenger, Chayanne A. Kelm, admitted that the pills found in her purse belonged to her.

Both Stevenson and Kelm were taken into custody and are facing multiple charges.