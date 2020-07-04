Moniteau County deputies take man into custody for drugs found in vehicle

CALIFORNIA - Deputies with the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office took a Jefferson City man into custody Sunday after finding drugs and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.

Robert Wallace, 37, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to a news release from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office, he also failed to register his motor vehicle.

In the new release, the Sheriff said deputies learned on scene that Wallace was out on bond from Morgan County for the possession of a controlled substance.

Deputies pulled Wallace over initially because of a registration violation. According to the news release, Wallace allowed deputies to search his car where they found THC wax and syringes containing methamphetamine.

After Wallace was put in constraints, he allegedly told deputies that he had marijuana hidden in his socks, which deputies retrieved.

Deputies took Wallace to the Moniteau County Jail.