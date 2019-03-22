UPDATE: Injured deputy named in Moniteau County crash
MONITEAU COUNTY - A Moniteau County Sheriff's Office deputy was taken to a local hospital Thursday night after a passenger car driver hit him during a traffic stop.
Deputy Jason Partin was conducting a traffic stop with a third vehicle on Highway 5, just south of Fortuna near Short Road, according to crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The 2017 Cadillac that struck Partin was driven by Norman Devore, 85. During the crash, Partin's car impacted the Dodge Avenger he was pulling over.
Carolyn Devore, a passenger in the Cadillac, and Partin were sent to area hospitals with moderate injuries; Devore to Lake Regional Hospital and Partin to St. Mary's Hospital.
Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
