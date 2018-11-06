Moniteau County Library Awarded Service and Programming Funds

JEFFERSON CITY - Secretary of State Jason Kander today announced the Moniteau County Library received service and programming funds in the amount of $6,281.62, with the California Subdistrict receiving $2,713.87 and the Western Subdistrict receiving $3,567.75.

The funds may be used to meet a variety of local needs such as library collection, equipment, database licenses, technology, capital improvements and other service enhancements. During the 2011 fiscal year, for example, 30 percent of all service and programming funds were used to upgrade collections, including e-books. Twenty percent were used to make needed capital and building improvements, including projects for ADA accessibility. Another 19 percent were used for technology upgrades.

"Libraries are vital resources for our communities. The access to knowledge they provide through literature, technology and dedicated public servants is indispensable," Kander said. "I am proud to support the Moniteau County Library as it improves and develops its service to the people of Moniteau County."

The Secretary of State's service and programming funds are provided under the State Aid Equalization Program and are directed to county libraries where economic factors constrain local resources. The funds are awarded annually in February. This fiscal year, 55 separate awards totaling $771,756 were disbursed through the Missouri State Library in the Secretary of State's office