Moniteau County man arrested after police chase

Courtesy Moniteau County Sheriff's Office

MONITEAU COUNTY - A California, Missouri man was arrested Wednesday night after leading Moniteau County Sheriff's deputies on a pursuit less than nine hours after being released from jail.

Christopher Winter, 34, was originally taken into custody by the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday for possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest. He was released on bond at 10:06 a.m. Wednesday.

According to a news release, deputies later recognized Winter as following closely to a department vehicle while initiating a traffic stop. Authorities say Winter then stopped briefly and drove off before returning to drive slowly past the stopped deputy.

Deputies attempted to stop Winter after noticing vision reducing material over his front license plate and no rear license plate. The release said Winter then sped off, leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through southwest Moniteau County before being taken into custody at a California home.

The pursuit included the Tipton and California Police Departments and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Winter was arrested at approximately 7:00 p.m. Wednesday on 14 charges, including resisting arrest by fleeing, exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 mph or more, and seven counts of failure to stop at a stop sign. He is currently being held with no bond.