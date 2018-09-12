Moniteau County Police Investigating Shooting

MONITEAU COUNTY - Police in Moniteau County are looking for a man who is considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say around 4:30 a.m. Friday a 9-1-1 call came in for a man being shot at his home. The victim reportedly went outside his home to investigate a prowler. The victim is in stable condition at a Jefferson City hospital.

The Moniteau County sheriff's office secured the scene, and the Highway Patrol Division is on the way to process it.

The sheriff's office says they have leads and are investigating someone, but they cannot confirm any information on the prowler.

