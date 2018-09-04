Moniteau County prosecutor pleads guilty in 2014 Addison's crash

SHELBYVILLE - The prosecuting attorney for Moniteau County pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges related to a 2014 crash at Addison's restaurant in downtown Columbia.

Shayne Healea pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and one count of driving while intoxicated, all misdemeanors. Healea was sentenced to two years probation instead of jail time.

Healea will also submit a letter of resignation to Gov. Mike Parson, effective at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and will remove his name from the November ballot, in which he was seeking re-election. Healea will further not serve as a prosecuting attorney while on probation. Healea was running unopposed.

Four people were injured when Healea backed his truck into Addison's. The case was moved to Shelby County on a change of venue.

Questions about a police recording arose in the months leading up to Healea's scheduled trial, which was to begin Tuesday. The Missouri Supreme Court later ruled mostly against Healea's team on the issue.