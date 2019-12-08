UPDATE: Suspect shot by authorities after assaulting two people

TIPTON — A shooting suspect is in the hospital after authorities shot him five times, according to a news release from The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office.

Moniteau County deputies and Tipton police officers responded to a call of shots fired late Friday night. When they arrived, authorities found two injured women, according to a news release. One, a 48-year-old from Tipton, had been shot multiple times. The other, a 28-year-old from Tipton, had cuts on her head.

The women told authorities that Bobby Joe Moore, 43 of Sedalia, had confronted the 28-year-old, who he had dated previously. The 48-year-old mother of the woman came outside, and Moore shot her. Then, the women said Moore struck the 28-year-old in the head with the handgun and ran away.

Moniteau and Morgan County deputies, Tipton police officers and MSHP troopers began a search for Moore, according to the release. Around 1:11 a.m. Saturday morning, Tipton City Marshal Edward Wiecken found Moore near the St. Andrews Catholic School in the 100 block of West Cooper Street, where he was attempting to hide near a doorway.

Wiecken saw Moore had a handgun in his hand and ordered him to drop it. Instead, the news release said, Moore began walking toward the officers, ignoring their commands to stop. Wiecken shot Moore five times and he fell to the ground. Authorities treated Moore with first aid on the scene until he was flown to the University of Missouri Hospital

An ambulance took the 28-year-old woman to a hospital in Jefferson City, and a helicopter transported her mother to the University of Missouri Hospital. The 28-year-old was released from the hospital, but her mother is still in the hospital in stable condition after surgery.

Moore is still in the hospital in stable condition after surgery, and is being guarded by the Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office. He has been charged with first degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, second degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon, according to the release.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control investigators are assisting with the investigation.