Moniteau County woman arrested for drug-related charges

16 hours 4 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, March 07 2019 Mar 7, 2019 Thursday, March 07, 2019 8:52:00 AM CST March 07, 2019 in News
By: Destinee Patterson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
Photo courtesy of Moniteau County Sheriff Tony Wheatley

CLARKSBURG - Moniteau County deputies arrested a woman Tuesday after a tip led them to find drugs in a trailer.

The man called the sheriff's department claiming "there were people using drugs inside the trailer at the location he was at," according to a Moniteau County press release.

After searching the trailer, deputies said they found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine inside.

The man also said a woman left the trailer shortly before deputies arrived to the scene.

Deputies said they found Jennica Weed and she admitted the methamphetamine belonged to her. 

She is held at the Moniteau County Jail for charges of possession of a controlled substance.

